Another notorious case is that of Thabo Bester, the convicted rapist and murderer who was granted parole only to go and commit further rapes. His escape from prison also exposed the deep corruption and incompetence within the corrections system.
Instead of learning from these failures, the system continues to release dangerous individuals into society with little regard for the consequences.
The parole system is supposed to be a mechanism for reintegration, allowing rehabilitated individuals to rejoin society under strict conditions. However, it is increasingly seen as a means to reduce prison overcrowding, with critics arguing that it prioritises administrative convenience over public safety.
Parole boards often fail to consult victims or assess whether an offender has genuinely reformed. Worse still, monitoring of parolees is inconsistent or, as in Nkuna’s case, non-existent.
If South Africans are to have any faith in the justice system, urgent reforms are needed. The department of correctional services must tighten parole eligibility, enforce strict monitoring, and hold officials accountable for negligence. A failure to do so will only result in more innocent lives being lost.
SowetanLIVE
SOWETAN SAYS | SA must tighten parole eligibility
Image: Thulani Mbele
The case of Rassie Nkuna yet again shines a light on the failures of SA’s parole system. Nkuna, a violent offender with a track record of defiance, was inexplicably granted parole despite being classified as high-risk and having absconded from a previous sentence.
This catastrophic decision enabled him to commit a string of horrific crimes, including multiple murders and kidnappings, that could have been prevented had the correctional system functioned properly.
Nkuna’s parole conditions required that he be monitored at least eight times a month. Yet, when officials lost track of him, there was no immediate action to locate or apprehend him. This lack of enforcement and oversight meant he remained free to commit further violent crimes, leaving his victims’ families shattered.
It raises the question: how many more lives must be lost before authorities take meaningful action to fix the broken system?
The Nkuna case is not the only example of a system that continues to fail people. The 2023 release of Frans du Toit and Theuns Kruger — the men who brutally raped and tried to kill Alison Botha in 1994 — sparked widespread outrage about how parole boards assess risk, and whether they prioritise public safety. Botha was not informed of their parole application despite the legal requirement for consultation with victims of violent crime. The judge who sentenced them to life imprisonment had recommended they never be released, recognising them as an ongoing danger to society.
Another notorious case is that of Thabo Bester, the convicted rapist and murderer who was granted parole only to go and commit further rapes. His escape from prison also exposed the deep corruption and incompetence within the corrections system.
Instead of learning from these failures, the system continues to release dangerous individuals into society with little regard for the consequences.
The parole system is supposed to be a mechanism for reintegration, allowing rehabilitated individuals to rejoin society under strict conditions. However, it is increasingly seen as a means to reduce prison overcrowding, with critics arguing that it prioritises administrative convenience over public safety.
Parole boards often fail to consult victims or assess whether an offender has genuinely reformed. Worse still, monitoring of parolees is inconsistent or, as in Nkuna’s case, non-existent.
If South Africans are to have any faith in the justice system, urgent reforms are needed. The department of correctional services must tighten parole eligibility, enforce strict monitoring, and hold officials accountable for negligence. A failure to do so will only result in more innocent lives being lost.
SowetanLIVE
How murderer Nkuna was paroled before his killing spree
16,012 accused are Awol after getting bail
Double murderer Nkuna bought two luxury cars, house while in prison
Groenewald cancels parole for two men sentenced to life imprisonment for rape
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos