S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Celebrate Bafana and the leadership lessons of Mandela and Broos to move the rest forward
Too many municipalities are dysfunctional because they lack visionary leaders with courage
Whenever my friends and I discuss leadership, which is often, I find myself going back to a story told by Nelson Mandela in his autobiography, Long Walk to Freedom.
It is set in Lobatse, in 1962, back when Botswana was known as Bechuanaland. Madiba had illegally skipped SA and was on his way to a pan-African movement conference in Ethiopia that was to be attended by anti-colonial leaders from all regions of the continent...
