SOWETAN SAYS | Halala to history maker Sekgodiso

SA has attracted the attention of the world media in recent weeks with negative headlines focusing on frosty relations with the US since Donald Trump took office.
The attention on SA began with the Trump administration peddling misinformation that Afrikaner farmers needed refugee status in the US to escape the so-called “harassment”. These were quickly followed by the withdrawal of USAID funding which also affected other countries and the whole continent as part of Trump’s new regime of issuing executive orders weekly.
Two weeks ago, international scrutiny was again brought upon us as relations between the US and SA appeared to reach a new low with the expulsion of ambassador Ebrahim Rasool.
Rasool has since arrived home with much fanfare after the fallout over his comments made at a webinar where he spoke about the white supremacist dog-whistles of the Trump election campaign. But amid this negativity, one story equally grabbed international headlines which we should all be proud of.
Our 800-metre runner Prudence Sekgodiso made history by winning gold at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, yesterday. Her win gave SA its second medal of the championships after sprinter Akani Simbine won bronze in 60m on Friday.
Sekgodiso’s achievement is no small feat as she ran a time of 1:58.40, ahead of Ethiopia's Nigist Getachew and Portugal's Patricia Silva. This was also her personal best and the world's leading time this year.
Her historic triumph sees her obtain the first-ever medal for SA women at the World Indoor Championships. While the US/SA relations story has understandably dominated our news circle, it would be amiss if we allowed such negativity to drown out Sekgodiso’s achievements.
Young South Africans must draw extra inspiration from her historic feat. She put the disappointment of the Paris Olympics behind her as she showed grit and resilience to prove her worth with the world watching. Her achievement is an epic moment worth celebrating that should leave even the detractors of our nation in awe.
Sekgodiso has made SA proud and hoisted our flag high, which asserts our place in global competitions and as a force to be reckoned with in all aspects of life. While we have many problems, including the need to accelerate transformation which has drawn the ire of the US government under Trump, we have a lot to cherish even in times of despair. We celebrate with Sekgodiso on her achievement and thank her for the legacy that will continue to inspire generations of our nation into the future.
SOWETAN SAYS | Halala to history maker Sekgodiso
