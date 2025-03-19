MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Rasool's expulsion a ruse by Trump to punish SA for its support of Palestine in genocide case at ICJ
Last Friday, the US secretary of state, Marco Rubio, took to social media platform X to announce that SA’s ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, was “persona non grata” and was no longer welcome in the country.
In the post, Rubio accused Rasool of being a “race-baiting politician who hates America and hates @POTUS” (the president of the US)”, and that the country had nothing to discuss with him. In an official statement, Rasool was given 72 hours to leave the US...
