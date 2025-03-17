Many unsuspecting consumers have, for the longest time, fallen victim to the illicit supply of goods, unsafe food products, below-standard products or even hidden lending costs they only discover when financial service providers blacklist them or repossess their cars and houses.
Such opportunistic and unscrupulous behaviour has left a lot of people feeling helpless and despondent. A notable absence of consumer activism has also left vulnerable consumers scarred and hopeless.
At your defence, though unknown to many, are the consumer courts established in terms of the Consumer Protection Act 68 of 2008, as amended.
As part of this year’s commemoration of the SA chapter of World Consumer Rights Day, the Mpumalanga Consumer Affairs Court has been relaunched.
Preceding the relaunch of the court, however, educational activities took place on the outskirts of the province that were aimed at empowering rural and unsuspecting consumers advocating for a fair and transparent marketplace.
On the front line of this weeklong consumer-centric campaign were the Competition Commission (Commission), the National Consumer Commission (NCC), the Mpumalanga department of economic development & tourism and various regulatory bodies under the umbrella of the Consumer Protection Forum (CPF).
SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Consumer courts are there to protect you
Officially launched on Monday March 10, the programme highlighted the importance of collaboration for a more effective and efficient consumer protection agenda.
While acknowledging distinct legislative mandates, consumers often find it challenging to navigate the jargon to get to the bottom of who to report what to when there are so many different things begging for their attention every day.
When the NCC, the Commission and others are together in one place, however, it is simpler to gain a better understanding of their mandates.
Another highlight last week was the relaunch of the Mpumalanga Consumer Protection Office’s provincial consumer court, the eighth in the country. This court will provide access to effective redress for consumers in the province.
Meeting with local media in Mpumalanga has once again underscored the collaborative effort needed to ensure information about regulators remains readily available to consumers and businesses alike.
Together we are building a system that seeks to protect consumers and ensure a competitive market that prioritises transparency and adherence to the Competition Act.
Consumers can contact the NCC on 012-428-7000, or visit their website www.thencc.org.za. The Competition Commission’s WhatsApp number for complaints is 084-743-0000.
Siyabulela Makunga is a spokesperson for the Competition Commission.
