OPINION | Elected officials must lead by example to build patriotism

From Afrikaner right-wing groupings campaigning against SA to residents engaging in destructive service delivery to public sector unions intimidating patients and non-striking employees during strike action, one gets a sense that we have a serious patriotism problem that should not be left unattended.
There was a huge social media outcry when a group of foreign nationals who were informal traders broke into a government building in central Johannesburg, demanding that they be allowed to use it for storage purposes.
They did this despite the building in question being sealed off by the city’s metro police. These informal traders did not care that the building belonged to the government and that an instruction had been issued for them not to access it and use it for their purposes. They were determined in their quest to undermine the state's authority and openly break the country's laws.
As we condemn the conduct of these traders, it is important to place the mirror directly in front of our face as South Africans and observe what we see. In the articles I have written previously on the subject of patriotism by South Africans, I have argued that we are sometimes a terrible advertising billboard for our country. We have allowed a bad culture to envelope us – a culture of disloyalty to our nation. This culture is easy to spot and can be found across sectors and environments.
It ranges from corrupt officials who stand ready to issue important citizenship documents to foreign nationals through corrupt transactions to corrupt police officials who work with crime syndicates to undermine the safety of our communities and public servants who do not do their work but gladly draw their salaries. We also have another worrying practice when striking employees engage in strike action, unleashing violence on non-striking employees, vandalising public property and even intimidating emergency workers who are in the business of responding to emergencies and saving lives.
In calling for increased levels of patriotism I am not advocating for fanaticism or uncritical patriotism where citizens become uncritical stooges who sing the national anthem twice daily to show how patriotic they are. What I am arguing for is ethical patriotism with a mix of robust patriotism which are key in building the type of society we want for ourselves and future generations. Public officials will be key in attaining this kind of patriotism.
They have a duty to set new standards in this area by how they conduct themselves in discharging their duties either as elected officials or ordinary employees. They are the people responsible for ensuring the proper running of our public affairs – from issuing of state documents; delivery of public infrastructure projects and governance generally.
If these front-line people are not imbued with the “choose SA first” mindset, many things simply collapse and citizens lose hope and they in turn engage in their own version of unpatriotic conduct which we see daily.
Likely, a group of foreign nationals who engaged in the unlawful conduct did so in part because of the daily conduct of the Joburg metropolitan police, who have a bad reputation as far as unethical conduct is concerned. It has become a norm to hear ordinary citizens justify their unpatriotic conduct on the actions of public officials they consider unpatriotic, thus plunging the entire nation into a dangerous spiral.
Patriotism matters because it brings together and helps in building a stronger nation. The display of the national flag and the singing of the national anthem are just two aspects of this patriotism. The two are easy to do and many people do them during important events such as sporting events and national days. Ethical and robust patriotism, however, is deeper than that and requires regular examination or scrutiny of one’s conduct and we have a lot of work to do in this regard.
Patriotism is an asset and like all assets, it is central in the construction of a nation. When Thomas Sankara changed the name of his country from Upper Volta to Burkina Faso in 1984, he did so because he wanted something special on which the future of his country and its people would be constructed. He wanted a new set of values to define the Burkinabe people, something distinguishable and standing out as a unique feature unique to the people of Burkina Faso.
The era of what we have come to know as the state capture years remains a painful and ugly reminder of what happens when citizens including those in positions of power lose their sense of patriotism. It remains my belief that those who engaged in that destructive project did so because their love for this country is not deep enough and that is why they did not think twice about hurting it; its people and its future.
That is why it is important that as we recover from that era but sadly continue to face serious corruption, lawlessness and anarchy, we take stock of our levels of patriotism as part of placing our country on a different and better trajectory. We urgently have to dig deep into our souls to find something special within us to build the SA we wish for ourselves and future generations.
- Hadebe is a former government communication executive.
