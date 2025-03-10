SOWETAN SAYS | DA's Washington trip undermines the GNU

There has been no temptation from rival political parties in these countries to use the crisis to score cheap political points. With an election expected soon in Canada, political parties across the spectrum have generally spoken with one voice in defence of their country’s interests. They have generally rallied behind Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in his face-off with Trump, who insists on calling him a “governor” and referring to Canada as the future 51st US state – the equivalent of a province in SA.
Judging by the conduct of some of SA’s political parties and organisations, we have a lot to learn from the likes of Canada when it comes to dealing with bullying administrations such as Trump’s.
Instead of speaking with one voice in defence of our country’s economic interests, the Freedom Front Plus, the Solidarity trade union and the DA have sent different delegations to the US to lobby the new administration without the knowledge and input of the South African government.
The DA’s visit to Washington DC has been the most troubling, especially given that the party is the second-biggest partner in the government of national unity (GNU).
Now, why would such a significant partner in the GNU not realise that the country gains nothing but more harm if different components of the government send potentially conflicting messages to an economic partner as important as the US?
The answer lies in narrow-minded self-interest. Somehow, the DA had convinced itself that it could be a hero by flying to Washington to try to convince Trump to keep working closely with SA while, at the same time, attacking GNU policies.
But all this would do is add confusion and misinformation about our domestic policies relating to reversing the past imbalances caused by apartheid. It would also strengthen the hands of those in Washington who are not happy with SA’s policy of non-alignment.
If he is really serious about the GNU’s success as well as SA's future success as a stable democracy, DA leader John Steenhuisen should put an end to this ill-advised “diplomatic mission” by his colleagues and work instead for a common GNU approach.
SOWETAN SAYS | DA's Washington trip undermines the GNU
The fast-changing global geopolitical environment requires each country to review its approach to international relations and forge new alliances with other nations based on mutual interests.
Since the election of Donald Trump as the new US president and his stated intention to raise tariffs in a bid to protect the US’s economy, small and major countries alike are looking at how they will be affected and what their appropriate response should be.
Countries in the eye of the storm, including the US’s immediate neighbours, Canada and Mexico, have spoken with one voice to express their opposition to what they see as the Trump administration’s bullying. In some instances, the fightback has forced Trump to either backtrack or postpone the new and higher tariffs.
