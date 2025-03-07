S’THEMBISO MSOMI | Trump's attitude gives Africa a chance to pave new path to complete independence, sovereignty
Whether US president Donald Trump was joking or not when he said “nobody has ever heard of Lesotho”, the remark reveals a stinking attitude towards not just the Mountain Kingdom, but Africa as a whole.
Of course, it is impossible that nobody in the army of advisers that helped him prepare his first speech to the US Congress had a clue that a country by that name existed. They may not be able to locate the landlocked country on the map, but at least a handful of them will know that it is somewhere closer to the southernmost tip of Africa...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.