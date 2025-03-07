But perhaps this is an indicator of a bigger problem of shortage of health inspectors that most of our municipalities have been grappling with even before the crisis of food borne illnesses came to bear.
SOWETAN SAYS | Compliance drive must not turn into bullying
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Now that the deadline for registration of spaza shops and food handling businesses has come and gone, the real work of enforcing by-laws begins.
This week Ekurhuleni metro raided shops in Kempton Park and other areas searching for compliance certificates from shop owners and confiscating goods that were not properly registered.
Inspectors shut down several businesses whose owners could not immediately produce certificates of acceptability on their premises. The inspectors also confiscated wors that did not have the address of manufacturer as well as non-labelled bread and open sachets of chicken breasts and sausages.
While these efforts by the authorities to monitor compliance in line with ensuring health and food safety are commendable, it was concerning that the businesses visited were only those who had come forward to register.
The metro relied on a list of registered businesses to target the addresses provided by the small business owners for the raids. This approach appears unfair and borders on harassment of business owners who are already prepared to subject themselves to the law.
