Gauteng is teetering on the brink. Despite being an economic powerhouse that contributes a staggering 33% to SA GDP, the province is crumbling under the weight of failing infrastructure, financial mismanagement, crime, and a government that has lost control.
Service delivery has all but collapsed. Water shortages, power cuts, and crumbling roads have become the norm. Stringent water restrictions have been imposed on residents, yet those responsible for this crisis – inept municipal officials – escape unscathed. Instead of fixing the leaks, addressing illegal connections, and preventing sewage from being dumped into our water systems, authorities have chosen to punish ordinary citizens.
Meanwhile, Johannesburg’s inner city is under siege – not just from decay. Criminal syndicates brazenly loot critical infrastructure. Cable theft and sabotage has reached alarming levels, with City Power warning in January of an unprecedented surge in attacks. Traffic lights are not working, endangering motorists and pedestrians alike.
The dire state of municipalities across the province is no secret. Nearly all are bankrupt, unable to sustain even the most basic services.
SOWETAN SAYS | Fix our cities Mr President
What’s worse our streets are filthy, potholes are multiplying, and sewage overflows into communities and contaminates water systems unchecked. Years of neglect have turned once-thriving areas into symbols of dysfunction as we watch powerlessly.
We note your unannounced visit to the Joburg inner city on Monday to witness the degradation of the city first hand. But at least coming under the cover of darkness, flanked by metro police shielded you from some of the traumas residents face every day.
Gauteng's streets are not safe for residents. At least 972 people were killed in the once golden province between October and December 2024 alone, and this is just in public spaces. These are stats akin to war zones.
This time you are bringing your entire executive to hear how Gauteng government plans to improve service delivery. Don’t be hoodwinked by shallow promises. We need real solutions. The time for excuses is over.
Fix our province.
