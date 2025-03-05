“We have prioritised certain routes within Johannesburg which are G20 routes to ensure that at least we can make them to be at the standard they should be... No potholes, no traffic signals that are not working,” he said.
SOWETAN SAYS | Let city be clean and safe for residents too
The announcement on Monday that Gauteng's largest metros, Tshwane and Johannesburg, will co-host this year's Urban 20 (U20) summit, serves as yet another testament to the country's reputation as a premier location for global events.
The U20, an international symposium for mayors of major cities to discuss urban development and policy, will be held in November. It precedes the G20 Summit to be hosted in SA towards the end of the year.
As a nation, we appreciate the prestige of hosting such highly esteemed world events as they boost our profile in the international community. Events such as U20 also position the country for economic growth through commercial transactions that take place ahead of, during and beyond a particular gathering.
It is common practice for host cities to spruce up public spaces and make sure public infrastructure and systems function at optimal levels to make visitors comfortable. However, Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero angered residents with his ill-timed promise to clean up the city and repair roads.
Speaking at the U20 launch in Pretoria, Morero nonchalantly vowed that potholes would be repaired, malfunctioning traffic lights fixed and safety shored up in the areas and routes the U20 delegates would be using during their visit to Gauteng.
