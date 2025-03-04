SOWETAN SAYS | Mob justice must be stopped at all costs

Residents of Tshikuwi village in Venda, Limpopo, were left frustrated that they had five days of cellphone network disruption after telecommunications tower batteries were stolen.
On February 18, they cornered Samuel Nthangeni, 24, and beat him to death after accusing him of the theft that left their villagers without connectivity. Nthangeni is the latest victim of a growing yet disturbing trend of communities taking the law into their own hands as they mete out mob justice.
The latest crime statistics make for a grim reading on this phenomenon, with figures showing that more than 1,000 people were killed in mob justice incidents while another 781 were left injured after being assaulted by angry crowds.
The police have said that they are concerned about the increasing number of vigilante attacks, describing these as committed by “people who are not well-versed on the results of vigilantism”.
But these shocking incidents reflect more than just ignorance of the law. They underscore deteriorating trust relationship between the community and the police. In fact, in Nthangeni’s case, while police said they arrived in time to intervene as the mob was beating him, it was actually too little too late as he succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
A combination of factors are also at play here, including lack of community intelligence to prevent these barbaric acts and poorly resourced police stations that take long to respond to crime incidents.
We hold no brief for criminals who terrorise communities and cause mayhem in the neighbourhoods. In fact, we believe that the cries to authorities about escalating crime in our society are justified as evidenced by the recent crime statistics. When people feel insecure because of escalating crime they will resort to instant justice and other form of violence.
However, mob justice undermines the very criminal justice system meant to deal with criminals through a fair trial to ensure the rule of law. Vigilantism serves no justice at all and by its nature it is a criminal activity which we should not tolerate. No matter how valid the concerns of a community about crime may be, there can be no justification for administering the law of the jungle on alleged criminals.
It is for this reason that we believe police must be allowed to improve their performance in fighting crime and reducing the trust deficit with communities if we are to win the battle against criminality.
We must do everything to protect our justice system by rejecting mob justice, which comes in different forms as a response to crime.
SOWETAN SAYS | Mob justice must be stopped at all costs
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET
