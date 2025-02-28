S'THEMBISO MSOMI | ANC's decision to rope in old guard to attend to problems in Gauteng, KZN might backfire
Even the most delusional Khosi faithful wouldn't expect Nabi to recall Doctor Khumalo to avoid a drubbing by Sundowns
Amos Masondo’s history in the liberation Struggle is impeccable. In fact, it would not be an exaggeration to say he was among a very small group of people who were responsible for the revival of the ANC inside the country – especially in the then Transvaal – after the 1960s onslaught that saw most of its leaders banned, exiled or imprisoned.
In the dark and deadly 1970s, he joined the likes of Jackie Selebi on the lonely road of building the ANC underground in Soweto at a time when state repression had made most people averse to political involvement. Those who were active, tended to find resonance in Steve Biko’s Black Consciousness movement and had little appetite for what the banned ANC had to say...
