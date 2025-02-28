SOWETAN SAYS | Plans to boost security at stadiums welcomed

The news this week that stadium authorities are going to firm up security around big matches taking place at FNB and Orlando stadiums should be welcomed.
Recently, we observed that some games at these venues, which host the country’s biggest teams – Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates – are prone to being overcrowded, thanks to the prevalence of fake tickets which has continued unabated.
Two years ago, this newspaper reported about this practice and actually put the stadium systems to the test. Despite promises from Stadium Management SA (SMSA) that fake tickets would not be visible in a previous Soweto derby involving Chiefs and Pirates, we reported how we spotted ticket touters selling openly next to the FNB Stadium.
Some desperate fans purchased the tickets and entered the stadium without such tickets being scanned. We observed the same practice during last month’s Soweto derby where Pirates beat Chiefs with a last-minute penalty.
Three weeks later, SMSA finally woke up to reality and conceded the match had too many fans than expected, putting the number at over 100,000 instead of the expected 87,000.
This was a pure security risk that should not have been allowed. Admitting the fault on their part – with systems not functioning optimally and most shockingly, security allegedly accepting bribes to let in ticketless fans – is a first step towards correcting the flaws.
But SMSA, with so many CCTV cameras around the stadium, should have been telling us they identified the miscreants and that arrests had been made. The truth is, lives were at stake in that big match last month, with some fans arriving carrying legitimate tickets only to be turned away at the gates on grounds that the stadium was full already. This should not have happened in a venue that hosted a World Cup final and many other top-class events such as music concerts headlined by some of the world’s best-known artists.
FNB Stadium is a world-class facility that should not enable chance-takers, but criminals have too often got away with making a fortune off big football matches, while SMSA hopelessly watched on.
We are glad SMSA has finally woken up. We are confident they will upgrade their systems and deal decisively with those who are looking for a quick buck at the expense of genuine football fans, who travel from various parts of the country to follow the beautiful game.
We are grateful that as yet, there hasn’t been a stampede thanks to fraudulent tickets, and remain hopeful that come the next Soweto derby, on May 3, we won’t see the repetition of the chaos witnessed last month.
