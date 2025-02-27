SOWETAN SAYS | Tech giants should pay for journo's content

SA media is in crisis. Over the years, local journalism has been eroded as newsrooms shrink and once influential voices have faded due to dwindling advertising revenues, driven by the rise of global tech platforms and changing consumer habits.
The dominance of global tech giants has radically altered how news is consumed, pushing traditional media to the brink and threatening one of the pillars of our democracy.
On Monday, the Competition Commission’s media and digital platforms market inquiry released findings against tech giants Google, Meta (Facebook), Microsoft, OpenAI, X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok.
It recommended that Google should compensate SA media with R300m to R500m annually for a three- to five-year period for using their content. It also found the platforms' practices “impede, distort or restrict competition” and had “material implications for the news media sector of SA”.
Tech companies dominating the digital space must acknowledge their role. They profit from content created by journalists but contribute little to the communities whose stories they share.
This imbalance can no longer be ignored. The Competition Commission’s recommendations – requiring the platforms to compensate local media and adopt fairer revenue-sharing models – are long overdue.
This is just the beginning. The proposal to remove search bias, which favours foreign media over local outlets, is essential to levelling the playing field. For too long, SA media have been sidelined in favour of foreign outlets, despite our deep understanding of the country’s realities. Promoting vernacular and community media is also crucial to ensure our stories are told by those who truly understand them.
It is time for the government and regulators to step up and protect our local news industry, and the recent findings of the Competition Commission offer a crucial opportunity to do just that.
This is not just an economic issue. A strong, independent press has always been central to SA's democracy – holding those in power to account, amplifying marginalised voices and exposing injustices.
Today, however, we face a fragmented media landscape dominated by global giants, where algorithms and paid influencers control what news we see, how we see it, and who sees it.
The consequences have been devastating. Newsrooms are shrinking, and local reporting is rapidly diminishing as tech companies profit from the advertising revenue that once sustained local journalism.
Meanwhile, citizens have become dependent on bite-sized information without context driven by clickbait algorithms. This is not the free and informed society we aspire to be.
In SA, with its complexities and diversity, access to quality local news is a necessity. Our media must reflect our culture, languages and history, serving as a platform for debate, and a safeguard against disinformation.
A healthy democracy needs a vibrant, independent press – one that is sustainable , free from corporate influence and capable of holding power to account.
SOWETAN SAYS | Tech giants should pay for journo's content
Image: Steve Marcus
SA media is in crisis. Over the years, local journalism has been eroded as newsrooms shrink and once influential voices have faded due to dwindling advertising revenues, driven by the rise of global tech platforms and changing consumer habits.
The dominance of global tech giants has radically altered how news is consumed, pushing traditional media to the brink and threatening one of the pillars of our democracy.
On Monday, the Competition Commission’s media and digital platforms market inquiry released findings against tech giants Google, Meta (Facebook), Microsoft, OpenAI, X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok.
It recommended that Google should compensate SA media with R300m to R500m annually for a three- to five-year period for using their content. It also found the platforms' practices “impede, distort or restrict competition” and had “material implications for the news media sector of SA”.
Tech companies dominating the digital space must acknowledge their role. They profit from content created by journalists but contribute little to the communities whose stories they share.
This imbalance can no longer be ignored. The Competition Commission’s recommendations – requiring the platforms to compensate local media and adopt fairer revenue-sharing models – are long overdue.
This is just the beginning. The proposal to remove search bias, which favours foreign media over local outlets, is essential to levelling the playing field. For too long, SA media have been sidelined in favour of foreign outlets, despite our deep understanding of the country’s realities. Promoting vernacular and community media is also crucial to ensure our stories are told by those who truly understand them.
It is time for the government and regulators to step up and protect our local news industry, and the recent findings of the Competition Commission offer a crucial opportunity to do just that.
This is not just an economic issue. A strong, independent press has always been central to SA's democracy – holding those in power to account, amplifying marginalised voices and exposing injustices.
Today, however, we face a fragmented media landscape dominated by global giants, where algorithms and paid influencers control what news we see, how we see it, and who sees it.
The consequences have been devastating. Newsrooms are shrinking, and local reporting is rapidly diminishing as tech companies profit from the advertising revenue that once sustained local journalism.
Meanwhile, citizens have become dependent on bite-sized information without context driven by clickbait algorithms. This is not the free and informed society we aspire to be.
In SA, with its complexities and diversity, access to quality local news is a necessity. Our media must reflect our culture, languages and history, serving as a platform for debate, and a safeguard against disinformation.
A healthy democracy needs a vibrant, independent press – one that is sustainable , free from corporate influence and capable of holding power to account.
Google must compensate SA media with R500m – Competition Commission of SA
Google loses fight on Android Auto access, bodes ill for Big Tech
US users saddened as TikTok goes dark ahead of ban
TikTok says it will go dark Sunday in US without assurance from Biden
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos