His slip from the authorities has once again highlighted systemic problems in our justice system. This is perhaps underscored by the scathing comments made by Pretoria high court judge Mokhine Mosopa in revoking Ngobeni’s bail, which has granted him freedom for more than a year.
Masopa found that Oberholzer magistrate Tebogo Thupaatlase, who granted Ngobeni bail, on claiming “new facts” in his case had misdirected himself. Mosopa went to great lengths to illustrate how Thupaatlase ignored evidence before him to set free an alleged kingpin of illegal gold trading.
The implications of Ngobeni’s release on bail and his subsequent evading of police can be far-reaching.
He poses a risk to the man whose identity he alleged to have stolen. Second, Ngobeni, as it has been alleged by the state, was born in another country and entered SA illegally. He is, therefore, a flight risk who stands to benefit from evading justice.
His release on bail undermines the criminal justice system and the work of the police investigators who went as far as going undercover to unravel his network and conduct DNA tests to confirm he was from Zimbabwe.
Ngobeni's case, if he cannot be found, must be seen for what it is – a travesty of justice.
SOWETAN SAYS | Ngobeni's bail a travesty of justice
Image: Thulani Mbele
Yesterday we reported on a disturbing story that the alleged kingpin of illicit gold trading Bethuel Ngobeni had been evading police after his bail was revoked and has missed the start of his trial.
Ngobeni, who is believed to be Zimbabwean-born Zingai Dhliwayo, faces serious charges with his co-accused who police say were part of his illegal gold syndicate.
The state alleges that he is a mastermind who accumulated wealth and assets by buying stolen gold-bearing material from mineworkers in Carletonville and selling them on the black market. He is also accused of stealing the identity of a Mpumalanga man to run his illegal gold mining enterprise between 2018 and 2023.
Despite the damning evidence the state had gathered against Ngobeni, the Oberholzer magistrate’s court released him on bail in October 2023. However, the National Prosecuting Authority succeeded in getting the Pretoria high court to revoke his bail. But this intervention, it would appear, came too little too late.
Ngobeni has since failed to hand himself over to police and a warrant of his arrest was issued. On Monday, he failed to show up in court for the start of his trial, leading to its postponement until June.
Illicit gold 'kingpin' slips through the cracks of justice
His slip from the authorities has once again highlighted systemic problems in our justice system. This is perhaps underscored by the scathing comments made by Pretoria high court judge Mokhine Mosopa in revoking Ngobeni’s bail, which has granted him freedom for more than a year.
Masopa found that Oberholzer magistrate Tebogo Thupaatlase, who granted Ngobeni bail, on claiming “new facts” in his case had misdirected himself. Mosopa went to great lengths to illustrate how Thupaatlase ignored evidence before him to set free an alleged kingpin of illegal gold trading.
The implications of Ngobeni’s release on bail and his subsequent evading of police can be far-reaching.
He poses a risk to the man whose identity he alleged to have stolen. Second, Ngobeni, as it has been alleged by the state, was born in another country and entered SA illegally. He is, therefore, a flight risk who stands to benefit from evading justice.
His release on bail undermines the criminal justice system and the work of the police investigators who went as far as going undercover to unravel his network and conduct DNA tests to confirm he was from Zimbabwe.
Ngobeni's case, if he cannot be found, must be seen for what it is – a travesty of justice.
Illegal gold syndicate set to stand six-week trial
Illegal mining kingpin and co-accused to appear in court for pre-trial
'News of crime boss using my stolen identity shook me'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos