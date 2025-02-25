A report from the Special Investigating Unit to Scopa on February 12 shows systemic manipulation of procurement processes at the power utility. Even more disturbing was the revelation of the malfeasance committed by frontline employees and their senior managers who have set up networks to defraud the state institution of millions of rand.
This criminality, happening under the watch of Eskom bosses, begs the question: what were the executives doing when employees were stealing more than R1bn? Ordinary South Africans have given more than they can afford in taxes and the ever-rising electricity tariffs to enable the utility to do the right thing – provide electricity and expand its network to serve a growing population.
We humbly request Eskom and its political principals to make sure load shedding, which has plagued SA for 18 years, is stopped once and for all. The situation is not ideal for the economic growth we hope for.
Expose and punish those who have created businesses by crippling Eskom. The destruction of state businesses by individuals entrusted with their welfare has long reached disaster proportions, as the Zondo commission revealed. With many of the commission's recommendations still to be implemented, it is no surprise that state company employees have continued to steal from the people of SA.
However, last week's finalisation of the order for two former Transnet executives to sell their properties and lose their pension to repay millions of rand they acquired from unlawful financial benefits, gives hope. It demonstrates that accountability is possible and provides a small measure of justice.
SOWETAN SAYS | Stop Eskom staff stealing from SA
A week after SA experienced its first bout of load shedding in nearly a year, the escalation to Level 6 this past weekend served as a harsh reminder that our struggles with power outages are far from over.
It is disheartening to witness the impact of Eskom's flaws on us as citizens. We ask ourselves what more must be done to empower Eskom to do its work without the recurring power outages that have already inflicted damage on the business sector and economy.
Load shedding has severely tarnished our reputation with international investors as capital typically avoids unstable territories. In explaining the latest round of load shedding, electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa cited the shutdown of 10 units at four power stations.
He apologised for the inconvenience as households and businesses went through prolonged outages at the weekend. It is deflating that this new episode of load shedding came just a few days after parliament heard about the profligacy and criminality taking place at Eskom.
