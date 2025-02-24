Boitumelo Mogoera, a resident of Parys in the Free State, didn’t think twice about saving a fellow human being’s life when he heard screams of a woman being swept by a raging torrent.
Mogoera leapt into the gushing water to attempt to save the stranger, putting his own life at risk in the process after he slipped and fell. These events were captured on video which went viral on social media last week when a group of men were seen rescuing two people from being swept away by floods.
He and an unidentified lady were the two people shown on video sliding down while calling for help as they faced the prospect of death. The video showed Mogoera’s cousin Simmy wielding a mop, together with another unidentified man, rushing to the rescue of both victims and pulling them out of danger.
Mogoera showed bravery and heroism even though he ended up needing rescue himself after he fell into the water. In the viral video, he could be heard asking to be also saved, leading to many people questioning whether he was indeed in need of help.
He told this newspaper that he was so scared he saw his life flashing before his eyes. “We were initially watching TV while it was raining, I heard my cousin who was standing on his porch screaming for help and calling for me to come to see what was happening outside. When I went outside, I saw the young woman floating in the water and no one was doing anything to assist her,” he said.
SOWETAN SAYS | SA not in short supply of selfless people
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
“I ran to assist her and that is when I tripped and fell. I initially thought the water was light, but it was too hectic, and with my experience with water, I thought I would drift to the side but then I floated and I thought I was going to be another statistic because this is not the first incident to happen in this community during heavy rains.”
What this event highlights is that our communities are not in short supply of selfless people who are prepared to risk their own lives to save others. The people who jumped into the gushing stream of water in Parys to save both Mogoera and the woman holding an umbrella from a near-death situation are heroes who promote a sense of safety.
Given the unpredictable weather patterns that continue to threaten public safety in our communities, we need more such brave individuals to prevent the loss of lives during natural disasters.
