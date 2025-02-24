SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Have your say on healthcare tariffs

At present the negotiation of health-care tariffs occurs on a bilateral basis between health care funders and health care providers, and there is no framework for collective determination of health care tariffs in SA. This has led to inefficiencies, high cost of health care services, pricing differences, and a lack of pricing transparency.
The draft block exemption therefore seeks to contribute to making quality health care more affordable, reduce costs, and prevent the overutilisation of health care services.
Establishing an equitable and transparent framework for tariff determination further contributes to the long-term goal of reducing costs and promoting universal access to health care.
How exactly does this draft exemption propose tariff determination should work?
The draft block exemption creates two structures for tariffs determination: The Tariffs Governing Body (“TGB”), consists mainly of experts responsible for providing oversight in the tariff determination process.
The Multilateral Negotiating Forum consists of multiple stakeholders, which shall serve as the primary forum for collectively determining the maximum tariffs for prescribed and non-prescribed minimum benefits for health care services.
The commission is of the view that an industry-level collective tariff determination will offer a more effective means of cost reduction across the industry, thereby fostering greater efficiency and transparency. This approach will also enhance the participation of small, medium and micro enterprises and historically disadvantaged individuals.
Stakeholders and interested persons are invited to submit written comments to the DTIC on the proposed draft block exemption within a period of 30 business days from the date of publication of the draft block exemption, March 31 2025.
email Galodikwe@thedtic.gov.za
The draft is available on the commission's website.
Makunga is spokesperson for the Competition Commission of SA
The draft Interim Block Exemption for Tariffs Determination in the Healthcare Sector, 2025 will be open for comments from the public in April
The enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of health is one of the fundamental rights of every human being regardless of race, religion, sex, political belief, economic or social condition.
This is how World Health Organization’s director-general, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, best iterates why access to health care is a fundamental human right.
Last week I highlighted a workshop the Competition Commission hosted with different firms and associations active in the gas value chain. In this workshop the commission's advocacy division explained the block exemptions for stakeholders in the gas sector industry.
The readers might have seen media reports that the department of trade, industry and competition (DTIC) issued a draft Interim Block Exemption for Tariffs Determination in the Healthcare Sector, 2025.
What does this draft block exemption mean, and what role can you play to help shape this legislation?
First, a block exemption is a legislative tool aimed at facilitating and enabling co-ordination and co-operation in an industry or sector to prevent contraventions of the Competition Act. Block exemptions are usually developed to address a concern of public interest.
Before a block exemption is finalised, the draft is opened for comment, allowing industry experts, the public, associations, firms active in the industry, and other competition practitioners to be able to review the exemption and submit recommendations or opinions to the DTIC or the commission.
