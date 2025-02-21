SOWETAN SAYS | PSL needs to swiftly conclude Royal matter

The Royal AM saga – which has plunged the PSL into chaos – is seemingly nearing the end after the club this week suffered another court blow in their battle with the SA Revenue Service (Sars).
We reported on Thursday that Royal players this week returned to training for the first in two weeks this week after finally getting their January salaries and were told by management to get ready for action.
However, the possibility of the embattled club taking to the field for the first time since December looks unrealistic after Sars reportedly obtained a court order to put the assets of Shawn Shauwn Mkhize, the club owner, on the market. This further complicates the situation of the club, which became embroiled in the controversy because of Mkhize’s long-running tax affairs.
A sale of the club would bring to a conclusion this messy saga and bring hope to normality returning to the PSL. It is disheartening to see matches being postponed, with no indication when they will be played. Take the Nedbank Cup fixtures, for instance. Royal were meant to face Milford in the first round and postponing that match has now dragged two other teams – Sekhukhune United and Mamelodi Sundowns – into the fray. Sekhukhune were meant to face the winner of the Milford-Royal clash in the second round, but instead spent last weekend twiddling their thumbs because the PSL was forced to cancel the game three days before.
On Monday, in the quarterfinal draw, Sundowns were pitted against one of Royal, Milford or Sekhukhune for the last eight fixture set for March 8/9. How are coaches expected to prepare for matches under these circumstances, where you don’t even know your opponents? It truly makes a mockery of the PSL and, despite Royal management telling the players they would be back on the field soon, the scars of the saga will remain for some time.
If the club is sold, it might be too difficult for new owners to avoid automatic relegation. Royal were already battling with a thin squad – thanks to a Fifa transfer ban that has lingered since 2023 – so they will hardly cope with a congested programme of three matches a week to catch up.
The PSL should long have resolved this saga by summarily removing Royal from the league, not merely indefinitely suspending their games. If we knew two months ago that we had a 15-team, rather than a 16-team, league, we would have made a lot of progress.
We urge PSL, now armed with a court judgment – as acting CEO Mato Madlala told us – to swiftly conclude this matter.
SowetanLIVE
SOWETAN SAYS | PSL needs to swiftly conclude Royal matter
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix
SowetanLIVE
