OPINION | Godongwana caught between a rock and hard place as he ‘loses his dressing room’ over VAT

What should a finance minister do if his proposed national budget is opposed even by his colleagues in cabinet?
This is akin to, as a soccer-mad business editor put it to me on Wednesday, a football coach “losing his dressing room”. And we know what usually follows when that happens.
Minister Enoch Godongwana and his boss President Cyril Ramaphosa find themselves in precarious positions. For the first time in the 30-year history of post-apartheid SA, the finance minister had to postpone his presentation of the national budget to parliament due to sharp differences within cabinet.
Essentially, Godongwana’s colleagues disagreed with his proposed two percentage points VAT increase from 15% to 17%. Raising tax revenue by increasing VAT has always been a vexed issue as such a hike tends to hurt the poor more.
Those of us old enough will remember the general strikes that shut down the economy in 1991 and 1993. They were over VAT and led by the then powerful Cosatu supported by the ANC, the SACP, Azapo and many other organisations.
Ironically, Godongwana would have been at the centre of organising some of those protests as he was then a leading figure in the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) – a powerful Cosatu affiliate at the time.
In more recent times, Malusi Gigaba lost the little sympathy he still had among some of his comrades when, as finance minister in 2018, he announced a one percentage point VAT hike.
Remarked then Cosatu president S’dumo Dlamini: “The reason why for the past 25 years there has been no VAT increase is because serious fights were led in the early 1990s… So we are reminding our government in case they are forgetting… You are playing with fire on this one…”
In his prepared, but undelivered, speech Godongwana painted a picture of a government with limited resources but which is under immense pressure to increase spending in health, education, transport and social security. The government had to choose between three choices, he said. The first would be to cut funding to “essential services our people depend on”. The second to borrow more from local and international financial institutions, hence “further burdening future generations”. And the third one was to raise taxes “to secure our nation’s future”. They chose the latter, he said, “as the most responsible path forward”.
With additional revenue from increased VAT, the government will be able to fund the retention of teachers, doctors and other essential frontline civil servants and increase their wages, he said. The money would also be used to expand early childhood development, revitalise commuter rail and provide above-inflation increases to social grants for the most vulnerable. All noble goals, but was there no alternative way of raising the extra revenue other than resorting to a tax hike that will make goods and services even more expensive for the very poor the government claims to be trying to serve?
Godongwana said they did consider raising corporate and personal income taxes but these would have generated “substantially less revenue”, and the potential of harming economic growth and discouraging companies from creating much-needed jobs for the economy.
At a press conference after the aborted budget speech, the minister argued that the differences in cabinet could not be reduced to just the two percentage point hike, as – if that was not done – there was no agreement on “what is going to replace it”.
However he's now clearly on the backfoot. His party’s biggest partner in the GNU, the DA, has wasted no time in claiming victory for the delay – even though its leader John Steenhuisen has since acknowledged that ministers from the DA were not the only ones who raised objections on the VAT issue.
Business Day reported yesterday that justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, a key member of the ANC’s economic transformation sub-committee in the party's national executive committee, was among the first to speak out against it in cabinet. But the dominant perception out there is that it is the DA that saved the nation from a regressive tax, and Godongwana’s ANC colleagues are going to blame him for making the already troubled party look like it is anti-poor and uncaring.
Yet, if one reads the undelivered speech in full, one discovers a number of proposed measures that are aimed at alleviating the high cost of living and protect vulnerable households. These include the proposal to expand the basket of zero-rated food items to include tinned vegetables, dairy liquid blends and meat products such as chicken, goat, sheep and pork. Social grants are to be increased way above inflation and personal income tax for lower income earners was to be reduced.
Now back to the initial question. In many other jurisdictions a finance minister would have taken what happened yesterday as a vote of no confidence in him by his colleagues. He'd have offered to resign and the president would have accepted it. But that is probably the last thing Ramaphosa wants, as Godongwana’s departure would lead to policy uncertainty and plunge SA into choppy waters of economic instability.
What is most likely to happen is that Godongwana will be back in the National Assembly on March 12 to present a budget that is minus the two percentage point VAT hike, but which includes spending cuts in areas that would cause fresh outcries.
OPINION | Godongwana caught between a rock and hard place as he ‘loses his dressing room’ over VAT
Raising tax revenue by hiking VAT has always been a vexed issue as such an increase tends to hurt the poor more
Image: Esa Alexander
What should a finance minister do if his proposed national budget is opposed even by his colleagues in cabinet?
This is akin to, as a soccer-mad business editor put it to me on Wednesday, a football coach “losing his dressing room”. And we know what usually follows when that happens.
Minister Enoch Godongwana and his boss President Cyril Ramaphosa find themselves in precarious positions. For the first time in the 30-year history of post-apartheid SA, the finance minister had to postpone his presentation of the national budget to parliament due to sharp differences within cabinet.
Essentially, Godongwana’s colleagues disagreed with his proposed two percentage points VAT increase from 15% to 17%. Raising tax revenue by increasing VAT has always been a vexed issue as such a hike tends to hurt the poor more.
Those of us old enough will remember the general strikes that shut down the economy in 1991 and 1993. They were over VAT and led by the then powerful Cosatu supported by the ANC, the SACP, Azapo and many other organisations.
Ironically, Godongwana would have been at the centre of organising some of those protests as he was then a leading figure in the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) – a powerful Cosatu affiliate at the time.
In more recent times, Malusi Gigaba lost the little sympathy he still had among some of his comrades when, as finance minister in 2018, he announced a one percentage point VAT hike.
Remarked then Cosatu president S’dumo Dlamini: “The reason why for the past 25 years there has been no VAT increase is because serious fights were led in the early 1990s… So we are reminding our government in case they are forgetting… You are playing with fire on this one…”
In his prepared, but undelivered, speech Godongwana painted a picture of a government with limited resources but which is under immense pressure to increase spending in health, education, transport and social security. The government had to choose between three choices, he said. The first would be to cut funding to “essential services our people depend on”. The second to borrow more from local and international financial institutions, hence “further burdening future generations”. And the third one was to raise taxes “to secure our nation’s future”. They chose the latter, he said, “as the most responsible path forward”.
With additional revenue from increased VAT, the government will be able to fund the retention of teachers, doctors and other essential frontline civil servants and increase their wages, he said. The money would also be used to expand early childhood development, revitalise commuter rail and provide above-inflation increases to social grants for the most vulnerable. All noble goals, but was there no alternative way of raising the extra revenue other than resorting to a tax hike that will make goods and services even more expensive for the very poor the government claims to be trying to serve?
Godongwana said they did consider raising corporate and personal income taxes but these would have generated “substantially less revenue”, and the potential of harming economic growth and discouraging companies from creating much-needed jobs for the economy.
At a press conference after the aborted budget speech, the minister argued that the differences in cabinet could not be reduced to just the two percentage point hike, as – if that was not done – there was no agreement on “what is going to replace it”.
However he's now clearly on the backfoot. His party’s biggest partner in the GNU, the DA, has wasted no time in claiming victory for the delay – even though its leader John Steenhuisen has since acknowledged that ministers from the DA were not the only ones who raised objections on the VAT issue.
Business Day reported yesterday that justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, a key member of the ANC’s economic transformation sub-committee in the party's national executive committee, was among the first to speak out against it in cabinet. But the dominant perception out there is that it is the DA that saved the nation from a regressive tax, and Godongwana’s ANC colleagues are going to blame him for making the already troubled party look like it is anti-poor and uncaring.
Yet, if one reads the undelivered speech in full, one discovers a number of proposed measures that are aimed at alleviating the high cost of living and protect vulnerable households. These include the proposal to expand the basket of zero-rated food items to include tinned vegetables, dairy liquid blends and meat products such as chicken, goat, sheep and pork. Social grants are to be increased way above inflation and personal income tax for lower income earners was to be reduced.
Now back to the initial question. In many other jurisdictions a finance minister would have taken what happened yesterday as a vote of no confidence in him by his colleagues. He'd have offered to resign and the president would have accepted it. But that is probably the last thing Ramaphosa wants, as Godongwana’s departure would lead to policy uncertainty and plunge SA into choppy waters of economic instability.
What is most likely to happen is that Godongwana will be back in the National Assembly on March 12 to present a budget that is minus the two percentage point VAT hike, but which includes spending cuts in areas that would cause fresh outcries.
Budget speech cancelled following 'dispute over VAT'
Budget speech to take place on March 12 after discussions with cabinet – Godongwana
Civil society, labour call for more spending on services
Parties divided over budget speech cancellation
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos