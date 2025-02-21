NKARENG MATSHE | Little proof Nabi is getting Chiefs out of the rut

If he continues to struggle with establishing a modicum of consistency, Nasreddine Nabi will soon run out of excuses and find himself at the receiving end of the wrath of Kaizer Chiefs fans.
It is unbelievable that, eight months into his spell at Naturena, Nabi has not managed two successive wins in the Betway Premiership since the opening two fixtures – when Chiefs beat Marumo Gallants and AmaZulu.
Since then, Chiefs have had the sort of inconsistency we saw in the last week, when they performed superbly in a cup fixture against Chippa United at FNB Stadium, only to fold meekly a mere three days later at the same venue, losing embarrassingly to SuperSport United.
The two fixtures laid bare Chiefs’ contradictions under Nabi: one moment they are sizzling hot, able to find each other, combine passes and score impressive goals; the next, they look like strangers meeting on the park for the first time.
Of course, not all of this is Nabi’s making. We all know Chiefs have struggled for consistency for the last decade, hence the Tunisian is their 10th coach in that period.
By its nature, coaching is an outcome-based profession. The results have not looked too bad for Nabi, as Chiefs stand sixth in the standings – but they've not looked too impressive either. Chiefs have lost seven of their 18 league games, and are seemingly incapable of going without defeat in a five-block fixture.
More worryingly, Chiefs cannot string together a comfortable run of victories. They raise their fans’ hopes with one win, draw the next match and it’s all back to howling and swearing by the third fixture, which usually ends in a shambolic defeat like this week’s 1-4 loss to SuperSport.
We get it, that Nabi has been tasked with “rebuilding” – which he emphasises at almost every press conference – but he'll soon begin to sound like a stuck record. He will not find too many sympathisers.
No meaningful rebuilding can happen with the kind of haphazard results Chiefs are retuning. Nabi has not helped the situation with some of his questionable selections. It is inexplicable that he continues to throw Bradley Cross into the deep end, even when he has evidently struggled to swim in the left-back position.
Granted, Nabi had in the past few weeks managed to find a solution for that troublesome position, resorting to a back-three which meant Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, filled in on the defensive left flank. Ditlhokwe has since been sold to Libyan side Al-Ittihad, presenting Nabi with a fresh challenge. But it is his job to come up with solutions, even as Chiefs’ preferred left-back Fawaaz Basadien is still stuck at Stellenbosch due to the failure of the clubs to agree on a transfer fee (I understand Chiefs initially offered just under R10m, but Stellies’ valuation is almost double that).
Nabi’s latest signings, Thabo Cele and Glody Lilepo, have added much-needed steel to the squad, but the coach must know his best combinations. He has at times appeared too uncertain. Why drop Happy Mashiane after such a solid shift against Chippa, only to introduce him at half time against SuperSport?
As he recently stated, Nabi is no magician. He has inherited a dispirited team who have long forgotten what it is like to fight for trophies. Getting Amakhosi back to the glory days won’t happen overnight. But like all projects, you need to get a sense that something is, indeed, happening.
Sadly for Nabi, there hasn’t been enough evidence he’s getting Chiefs out of their rut, and that could inevitably breed impatience among the fanbase.
SowetanLIVE
NKARENG MATSHE | Little proof Nabi is getting Chiefs out of the rut
We get it Nabi is tasked with 'rebuilding', but he'll soon begin to sound like a stuck record – and won't find too many sympathisers
Image: Veli Nhlapo
SowetanLIVE
