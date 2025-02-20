MALAIKA MAHLATSI | City of Joburg must deal with water crisis as millions of litres a day are lost and not billed
Over the past few weeks, residents of various suburbs across Johannesburg have been experiencing water outages, with some lasting several days and even weeks. The explanation given by the leadership of the City of Johannesburg is that water shortages are the result of power cuts which affected electricity supply in the city and the Emfuleni local municipality to the south of Johannesburg.
Emfuleni and Johannesburg’s City Power supply electricity to the recently refurbished Eikenhof pump station that is managed by Rand Water. The bulk water utility also issued a statement warning about high water consumption in Gauteng municipalities, with particular reference to the cities of Tshwane and Johannesburg...
