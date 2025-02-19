What this matter is saying to us as a nation is that the protection of human rights enshrined in our country's constitution is weakening.
The whole episode of the Zanzou nightclub points to the violation of the fundamental human rights in the constitution. This fact alone should make every South African rise and demand not only justice for the victims but redemption for our constitution. We demand assurance that the values of human dignity, equality and the rule of law are upheld.
Section 12 of our constitution is unambiguous about the protection of freedom and security of persons. It upholds the right of persons to be free from all forms of violence, torture and other degrading treatment.
The state must therefore move with speed to reveal who the owners of Zanzou are, and the role they played in the execution of the orgy of violence by its security personnel. The club owners and others involved in this indignity must account and face charges.
The innocence of anyone who is charged will be upheld by the courts. Those guilty of the demeaning acts performed on the young men in the video, irrespective of their transgressions at the club as clients, must face the full might of the law and pay heavily for their cruel deeds.
SOWETAN SAYS | Night club owners must face the law
Image: Thulani Mbele
The news about a violent attack on a group of young men at a Pretoria night club, as revealed in disturbing videos online this week, has sparked widespread anger.
The public outrage, which has been rightfully joined by political parties and various organs of state, is justifiable given the extent of the violence.
What is shown in the footage is totally unacceptable – the beatings and unlawful sexual acts. The revelation that the incident took place in 2023 adds more shock to the situation. Two years later, where is justice for the victims? It is unacceptable that police in Hatfield and Pretoria as a whole had never heard of such a nasty incident happening in their area of policing until the videos this week.
Apart from law enforcement not knowing about this matter until now, it is also disturbing that by Tuesday, it had not become clear who owns the nightclub concerned. However, what is clear in the widely circulated videos are reprehensible acts of violence, which include physical torture and sexual violation.
