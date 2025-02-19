By using artificial intelligence (AI) neural voices and recordings by native speakers, the app translates standard radiographic positioning instructions into 14 languages – English, Afrikaans, isiNdebele, isiXhosa, isiZulu, Sepedi, Sesotho, Setswana, siSwati, Tshivenda, Xitsonga, French, Portuguese and Gujarati.
OPINION | UJ's new app to help break language barriers between radiographers and patients
Using AI, app translates radiographic positioning instructions into 14 languages at the touch of a button
As the world celebrates International Mother Language on Friday, it is worth highlighting an area that is often neglected in SA in ensuring inclusivity of all languages.
In a country as linguistically diverse as SA, where there are 12 official languages, effective communication in healthcare remains largely ignored. This is more formidable for diagnostic radiographers, who are responsible for positioning patients for medical imaging and must convey precise instructions to ensure accurate diagnostic results.
Many diagnostic radiographers are not proficient in all the languages spoken in SA, making it even harder to communicate effectively with patients from diverse linguistic backgrounds. This can lead to poor imaging outcomes, less than optimal patient care, unnecessary radiation exposure from repeat imaging and patients feeling disempowered or anxious during the process.
However, as in many other sectors, there is help at hand for radiographers who might find the diagnostic task using some languages daunting. They need not look beyond emerging technologies. For instance, the University of Johannesburg’s department of medical imaging and radiation and the metaverse research unit have developed an innovative new application to address these challenges.
By using artificial intelligence (AI) neural voices and recordings by native speakers, the app translates standard radiographic positioning instructions into 14 languages – English, Afrikaans, isiNdebele, isiXhosa, isiZulu, Sepedi, Sesotho, Setswana, siSwati, Tshivenda, Xitsonga, French, Portuguese and Gujarati.
By providing diagnostic radiography students with a tool that enables them to offer patient positioning instructions in multiple languages at the touch of a button, the app aims to enhance communication, reduce misunderstandings, improve patient care, alleviate anxiety and ultimately lead to better patient outcomes.
The app’s potential is immense. With 82 radiographic projections and 36 essential phrases included, it is designed to be a practical resource that radiographers of all experience levels can use on the job. What’s more, the app is free for students at UJ and will eventually be made available to diagnostic radiographers across the country.
The goal is to make it accessible to as many radiographers as possible, ensuring no patient is left behind due to language barriers. The decision to make the app freely available aligns with the university's commitment to provide equitable resources to students and professionals, ensuring that every radiographer, regardless of their financial background, has access to this transformative technology.
The creation of this app is not just about improving the patient experience; it also has the potential to enhance student learning outcomes. Diagnostic radiography students undertaking work-based learning from their first year of study may not have the linguistic skills necessary to communicate with patients.
This can be time-consuming and stressful for both the student and the patient. With the app, students can quickly access the correct instructions in a patient’s language, focusing on optimally positioning and caring for the patient – rather than being bogged down by language challenges. This innovative tool will allow students to become more confident and capable radiographers, preparing them for career success.
Moreover, the app’s development is a step towards addressing global health challenges. SA’s diverse population is mirrored by other countries with similar linguistic complexities in their healthcare systems. Once fully implemented, the app could be adapted in other countries. This speaks to the broader potential for innovation to create positive change in healthcare, breaking down barriers that hinder effective patient care.
Looking to the future, the app developers envision gamification features that will allow radiography students to learn key phrases in various languages through interactive, playful exercises. This approach enhances language learning and makes it more enjoyable and accessible. Ultimately, this could help them feel more comfortable and confident when interacting with patients in their native languages, strengthening trust and improving patient care. The app will also include animations that illustrate the positioning instructions.
The introduction of this app highlights the power of innovation in healthcare. By harnessing the latest technology, such as AI and voice recordings, the UJ is tackling a practical, real-world issue that affects both healthcare providers and patients. The app exemplifies the potential of digital tools to create more inclusive, accessible and efficient healthcare systems, and demonstrates how addressing linguistic diversity in healthcare can lead to better outcomes for everyone .
This innovative radiography app offers an exciting solution to one of SA’s healthcare challenges: language barriers. By providing diagnostic radiographers with a tool to communicate effectively with patients in their preferred language, the app ensures that patient care is not only more efficient but also more empathetic and inclusive.
It is a small step in the world of healthcare, but one that could profoundly affect both patient and provider experiences. Through innovation and collaboration, we can create a healthcare system where communication is no longer a barrier but a bridge to better care for all.
