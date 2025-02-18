In Johannesburg, where water scarcity has reached alarming levels, many are turning to drilling as a solution to unreliable municipal water supplies. This phenomenon is becoming more common, with residents and businesses often bypassing legal procedures in their quest for water, despite the risks to public infrastructure.
SOWETAN SAYS | Desperation for water no excuse for misdeed
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The recent disruption of Gautrain services between Park Station and Rosebank due to illegal drilling underscores the deepening water crisis in Johannesburg.
This follows the cordoning off of the railway section between the two stations after it was discovered that soil and water were seeping into the tunnel. Gautrain authorities say the problem stems from an illegal drilling activity on a private property located above the tunnel.
While the damage was contained, the situation exposed a disturbing trend: residents, desperate for water, are resorting to dangerous and illegal methods to secure this vital resource.
In Johannesburg, where water scarcity has reached alarming levels, many are turning to drilling as a solution to unreliable municipal water supplies. This phenomenon is becoming more common, with residents and businesses often bypassing legal procedures in their quest for water, despite the risks to public infrastructure.
Gautrain authorities discovered the issue after water began seeping into the tunnel. Had the situation escalated, the damage could have affected critical systems like transport services, telecommunications and even the reticulation of gas in the area.
While the desperation for water is understandable, illegal drilling poses a direct threat to essential infrastructure. Gautrain CEO Tshepo Kgobe pointed out that the transport servitude, which includes the tunnels, is legally protected. Drilling in these areas without proper authorisation is not just unlawful, it’s also dangerous, endangering the city’s already strained infrastructure.
Johannesburg’s water crisis has worsened due to years of deteriorating infrastructure. The city’s water systems are struggling to meet growing demand, leaving many residents with no choice but to find alternative sources of water.
The practice of drilling boreholes, which is largely unregulated, is increasing the risk of damage to critical infrastructure and safety hazards.
If anything, the Gautrain incident ought to serve as a wake-up call for the City of Joburg to enforce its own bylaws and ensure the security of the supply of water to its residents. It’s also clear that we need a stronger regulatory framework to manage drilling activities.
The government must enforce legal processes for accessing water resources and educate the public on the risks of illegal drilling. Without these safeguards, Johannesburg risks further damage to its infrastructure and an even more desperate situation for its residents.
As the water crisis deepens, sustainable solutions must be found that ensure safe access to water while protecting essential services. Johannesburg cannot afford to let desperation drive people to recklessness. Only through responsible management can we safeguard both water access and infrastructure for future generations.
