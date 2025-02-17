SOWETAN SAYS | Secure right to clean water once and for all

The residents of Hammanskraal, a large community situated north of Pretoria, continue to face an unacceptable crisis — one that is making it difficult for them to trust the very authorities entrusted with ensuring their safety.
Once again, the community had to stop drinking water that was declared too safe to drink by the Tshwane mayor a month ago.
This chaotic back-and-forth is not only frustrating; it underscores a broader failure in governance that is putting the lives and wellbeing of citizens at risk.
The latest incident stemmed from a power outage at the Klipdrift Magalies Water Treatment Plant, caused by a severe storm. The outage disrupted water supply for an extended period, leaving the system dry and vulnerable to turbidity — particles suspended in the water turning the water cloudy and grey.
While tests confirmed the water met safety standards a few days later, this only raises the same troubling questions: Why did it take so long for the issue to be addressed? Why are residents left in a constant state of uncertainty?
This technical explanation, while important, does little to allay the fears of residents who have been living in uncertainty for weeks. The message from the City of Tshwane, Magalies Water, and the department of water & sanitation is that the water is now safe to drink, but the damage has been done.
This incident, like many before it, has exposed the fragile and unreliable nature of their water supply and their trust in government assurances is hanging by a thread.
The people of Hammanskraal deserve far more than promises and technical jargon; they deserve actionable solutions, transparency and, most of all, consistency. Clean water is a basic human right — one that should never be compromised by poor infrastructure, inadequate planning or bureaucratic failure.
The City of Tshwane’s recent efforts to monitor water quality, work with Magalies Water and provide updates to residents are steps in the right direction. However, these measures, while necessary, cannot be the end of the conversation.
Authorities must address these systemic problems with the urgency they deserve. Water quality cannot be a matter of “will it be safe today?” but rather a fundamental assurance that residents will always have access to safe, clean drinking water.
The residents of Hammanskraal are not asking for anything extraordinary – they are asking for a basic human right. They are asking for the authorities to do their jobs properly and ensure that safe drinking water is always available.
This is not just a question of public health; it is a matter of human dignity.
SOWETAN SAYS | Secure right to clean water once and for all
Image: Alet Pretorius
