SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Commission values consistent engagement with the public, business and labour

“Together, we have built durable institutions that support our democracy, protect our fundamental rights and promote the wellbeing of South Africans. We have built meaningful partnerships between government and business, labour, civil society and other social partners to drive growth and development.”
These were some of the words President Cyril Ramaphosa handed down during the seventh administration’s state of the nation address.
Ramaphosa’s observations underscore the important role that engagement with stakeholders and collaboration play in shaping the work of state institutions.
In the past week, the Competition Commission of SA not only engaged with associations and representatives of the gas sector during a free public workshop but also published draft guidelines on the commission’s handling of confidential information, encouraging the public to engage with the draft and comment on it.
The commission does not operate in a vacuum. It deeply values consistent engagement with the public, business, associations and the legal fraternity, among others.
Our advocacy division regularly holds free workshops across the country to meet stakeholders throughout the value chains of an array of industries.
Towards the end of last year, the team engaged with external stakeholders in the George and Knysna areas who are active in the milk producer sector.
The workshops created a platform for the commission to gain insight into the industry and learn more about the experiences of stakeholders active on the ground.
Last week, our team hosted more than 20 stakeholders in the gas supply and user sector at the department of trade, industry and competition (DTIC).
Representatives from the DTIC, Nersa and the commission unpacked block exemptions and explained how they may be used to foster collaboration with small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) and firms owned or controlled by historically disadvantaged people (HDPs) that operate at all levels of the energy users and suppliers value chain.
Our advocacy team also discussed how users and suppliers should inform the Competition Commission when they seek confirmation on their agreements or engage in practices covered by the exemptions.
Previously, I have written about guidelines and why they serve as a tool that outlines processes for stakeholders such as business, the legal fraternity and the public to understand or interpret the legal framework of the Competition Act (89 of 1998 as amended), and the process an entity follows to perform the work it is mandated to do.
To provide information about the processes applicable to claiming information as confidential, the commission recently published draft guidelines on the handling of confidential information.
Gazetted on February 7, these draft guidelines aim to provide the necessary information to external stakeholders such as merger parties, complainants, respondents, market inquiry participants, exemption applicants and informants on how the commission will appraise and treat confidential information submitted to it.
These draft guidelines clarify how any party claiming confidentiality may do so effectively, how regimes of access to confidential information work, and outline the approach taken by competition authorities to access applications brought by requesters seeking access to confidential information.
All comments and input on the draft guidelines on the handling of confidential information should be sent to MpumiT@compcom.co.za by 4.30pm on March 7.
Makunga is spokesperson for the Competition Commission of SA
