SOWETAN SAYS | Our kids should not suffer in silence

This week the department of basic education published alarming figures indicating that over 7,400 children aged below the age of 18 were treated for suicide attempts in just eight months.
The statistics were gleaned from the department of health, which recorded a high number of children being treated at facilities across the country for attempted self-harm between April and December 2024. The figures were released to mark the Teen Suicide Prevention Week, which started on Sunday and ends on February 16.
“The department recognises the tragedy of children and young people dying by suicide,” said basic education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.
“Suicide remains a global public health challenge. This concerning data from the department of health highlights the need for comprehensive and co-ordinated efforts to address mental health challenges and prevent suicide among young people.”
The theme for this year’s Teen Suicide Prevention Week is: “Your Feelings Matter, Let's Talk”, which according to Mhlanga underscores the importance of recognising and acknowledging young people’s feelings, encouraging them to open up and seek help when needed. Self-harm among teenagers and pre-teens is becoming a common occurrence as the figures show and worryingly, those who self-harm are at risk of suicide.
These figures also reveal a deeper problem of struggling youth who are crying out for help. Teenagers today face pressures not only from their immediate family and circles but from the external world they experience through social media. Their suffering, therefore, is no longer just a matter for their families, schools and immediate communities but a problem of an entire society.
According to the SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag), there are many contributing factors to suicide that adds complexity to the problem. Undiagnosed depression, however, has been singled out as the leading cause of suicide in SA.
This means we need to do more to create an enabling environment for our children to freely speak about issues affecting them without fear of being judged or stigmatised.
We must encourage them to speak up about mental health issues and assure them that their voices are being listened to. We must also ensure that mental health services are extended to all schools and communities less serviced.
Our government must also take the welfare of our youth seriously by ensuring better mental healthcare is provided to all communities. We live in highly pressurised times with a lot of anxieties and uncertainties. These can further exacerbate the suffering of our children.
SOWETAN SAYS | Our kids should not suffer in silence
Image: 123RF
