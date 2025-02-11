SOWETAN SAYS | We need deal with infrastructure crisis now

The ongoing destruction of traffic signals in Gauteng's three metros – Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni – is a serious issue that is affecting daily life, public safety and the economy.
Across the three metros, more than 600 traffic lights are out of order, primarily due to theft and vandalism, with Johannesburg alone reporting nearly 400 broken signals and a R70m backlog for replacements. The situation has become so dire that Johannesburg has had to hire pointsmen to manually direct traffic at malfunctioning intersections, a costly and temporary solution.
The Johannesburg Road Agency (JRA) has spent more than R65m in the past four years repairing traffic lights damaged by theft, vandalism and accidents. Tshwane and Ekurhuleni are also grappling with hundreds of inoperable traffic lights and replacing them comes with exorbitant costs. With stretched budgets, some of the metros are no longer replacing traffic lights because of the cost involved.
The problem doesn’t end with a few broken traffic lights; it is a stark reminder that our cities are rotting from the inside out. Infrastructure, which should be the backbone of a functioning society, has become a burden. The theft and vandalism of traffic signals are just one example of how criminal activity is exploiting a system that has been stretched to its limits. What’s worse, we have allowed these criminals to succeed because we have failed to act decisively and protect the assets that serve us all.
It also highlights a broader infrastructure crisis. Malfunctioning traffic signals disrupt the daily lives of commuters, waste valuable time and raise fuel costs. Businesses also suffer from delayed deliveries and reduced productivity. But beyond the economic cost, poorly controlled intersections are becoming hotspots for road accidents, turning busy roads into dangerous environments.
The systemic neglect of infrastructure – evident in decaying roads, deteriorating bridges and unreliable public transport – has become a defining feature of our cities, reflecting a system under strain as local governments struggle to keep up with repairs and maintenance.
Immediate action is needed to address this crisis. Local governments must prioritise infrastructure maintenance and protection. This involves not just fixing broken systems, but investing in upgrades, modernising traffic systems and increasing security to prevent further damage. Stronger laws and harsher penalties for vandalism and theft, along with public awareness campaigns, can also help combat the problem.
If left unchecked, the decay of our infrastructure will continue to destabilise our economy and put lives at risk. It's time to take action before the situation worsens further.
SOWETAN SAYS | We need deal with infrastructure crisis now
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
