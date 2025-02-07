S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Staying on course to transform our economy is in our interest, it does not need approval of the US
Trump and Musk being in charge in Washington doesn’t mean the world suddenly does not remember SA's painful history
Lest we forget, black people did not invent black economic empowerment.
Our forebears didn’t spend years in prison, suffer the misery of exile, risk their livelihoods by downing tools at work, threaten their future by boycotting school classes and even lay down their lives in the liberation struggle so that, someday, a few would have the privilege to own 30% stakes in white-owned companies...
