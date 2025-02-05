MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Trump's withdrawal of foreign aid vindicates Sankara, that African nations must be self-reliant
Former president of Burkina Faso, Thomas Sankara, once made the profound statement: “He who feeds you, controls you.”
Sankara, who was assassinated in 1987, just four years after he became the leader of the “land of upright people”, is one of the greatest revolutionaries the African continent has ever had. During his short time in power, he launched an unprecedented series of social, economic and ecological reforms that would go on to shape the future of not just Burkina Faso, but many other parts of the continent...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.