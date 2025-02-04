SOWETAN SAYS | Tshwane clean-up long overdue

Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya has certainly hit the ground running since she took over the mayoral chain in the capital.
Last month she launched the first phase of the water purification project aimed at providing clean water to Hammanskraal residents, north of her city. The project to provide water to residents is significant because it comes after years of struggle to access clean water which saw more than 20 people in the area die during a cholera outbreak.
At the weekend Moya announced the firing of 67 officials as part of a clean-up drive to ensure accountability in the metro. The City of Tshwane has been plagued by service delivery failures, corruption and tender irregularities with devastating consequences as evidenced by the failed upgrade of the Rooiwaal waste water treatment plant.
Moya speaking on the firing of officials announced the completion of 180 forensic investigations, which led to 129 disciplinary cases and 39 criminal referrals for prosecution.
While these investigations would have started long before Moya took office, her commitment to take a firm stance against bad apples and running a clean government is commendable. She vowed to restore accountability in the metro and tackle corruption. This statement of intent is what we will hold the mayor to.
According to the auditor-general, the City of Tshwane incurred R2.3bn in irregular expenditure in the 2023/24 financial year, up from R1.9bn in the previous year. Fruitless and wasteful expenditure also was unchanged at R347m while unauthorised expenditure increased from R433m to R2.1bn.
These figures underscore a growing concern of deteriorating prudent financial management in our municipalities, especially Gauteng metros, in recent years. The result of this has been filthy streets, decaying infrastructure, poor maintenance of roads and traffic lights. But more importantly, a dysfunctional city where impunity is allowed to fester robs the poor citizens of necessities such as water and electricity.
Moya’s duty is to serve the citizens of Tshwane and that is the standard we are prepared to hold her to. While it is still early days in her tenure, there are encouraging signs that the coalition she leads is prepared to turn around the city.
The City of Tshwane is an important metro in Gauteng that has been in steady decline for years because of political instability brought by successive failing coalition arrangements. Rebuilding the city and regaining public trust is a mammoth task yet that's exactly what this council needs.
SOWETAN SAYS | Tshwane clean-up long overdue
Image: Freddy Mavunda
