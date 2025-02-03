The path to a true change in every democracy is one that underscores the essence of public participation.
Esteemed French philosopher, writer and journalist Alain de Benoist believes that the highest measure of democracy is neither the “extent of freedom” nor the “extent of equality”, but rather the highest measure of participation.
Last week, I wrote about guidelines and how they serve as an explanatory tool for stakeholders such as business, the legal fraternity and the public to understand or interpret the legal framework of an act, and the process an entity follows to perform the work it is mandated to do.
Importantly, guidelines are not published out of the blue without reasonable consultation with the very same stakeholders.
The Competition Commission follows an open and transparent process by which it regularly draws up guidelines to provide stakeholders with clarity about our mandate, our processes and information to stakeholders across different sectors.
Called draft guidelines, these documents are available on our website and remain open for commentary from external stakeholders including other government departments, industry associations, the public, legal entities and businesses.
One such draft guideline is now seeking commentary and input from external stakeholders. The draft guidelines on price-cost margin calculations outline how the commission intends to undertake the calculations for the price-cost test.
A price-cost test is, at times, used by our team of analysts to determine if a dominant firm is charging excessive prices to the detriment of consumers or customers.
SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Setting guidelines on price-cost margin calculations
Factors the Competition Commission team considers when crunching the numbers
Image: : 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
The path to a true change in every democracy is one that underscores the essence of public participation.
Esteemed French philosopher, writer and journalist Alain de Benoist believes that the highest measure of democracy is neither the “extent of freedom” nor the “extent of equality”, but rather the highest measure of participation.
Last week, I wrote about guidelines and how they serve as an explanatory tool for stakeholders such as business, the legal fraternity and the public to understand or interpret the legal framework of an act, and the process an entity follows to perform the work it is mandated to do.
Importantly, guidelines are not published out of the blue without reasonable consultation with the very same stakeholders.
The Competition Commission follows an open and transparent process by which it regularly draws up guidelines to provide stakeholders with clarity about our mandate, our processes and information to stakeholders across different sectors.
Called draft guidelines, these documents are available on our website and remain open for commentary from external stakeholders including other government departments, industry associations, the public, legal entities and businesses.
One such draft guideline is now seeking commentary and input from external stakeholders. The draft guidelines on price-cost margin calculations outline how the commission intends to undertake the calculations for the price-cost test.
A price-cost test is, at times, used by our team of analysts to determine if a dominant firm is charging excessive prices to the detriment of consumers or customers.
SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Competition Commission offers advisory opinions
In assessing whether a price is excessive, section 8(3)(a) of the Competition Act 89 of 198 (as amended) enjoins the commission to determine whether that price is higher than a competitive price and whether such difference is reasonable by considering all relevant factors.
It is important to note that the respondent’s price-cost margin is not the only potentially relevant test for investigating excessive pricing allegations and may not be relevant in some cases.
For a bit of detail, let’s now look at the factors that our team considers when calculating a price-cost margin.
When using the price-cost margin a comparison between the price charged for a product by the respondent firm and the costs incurred by the respondent to produce or deliver the product is required, including the actual price charged by the respondent; operational costs incurred by the respondent in the production of the investigated product or service; capital employed by the respondent in the production of the investigated product or service; and the reasonable rate of return on capital employed. Importantly, the respondent’s price-cost margin is not the only potentially relevant test for investigating excessive pricing allegations and may not be relevant in some cases.
In the draft guidelines on price-cost margin calculations, the commission provides a more in-depth overview of each of these factors and how our team of analysts is likely to apply this while reviewing excessive pricing cases.
Briefly, the overview includes vital information that range from the revenue recognition principles stipulated by international financial reporting standards (IFRS), to explaining that the capital employed calculation includes tangible assets, intangible assets and working capital, among others.
Stakeholders are encouraged to visit www.compcom.co.za for more information about this draft guideline, and how the commission intends to calculate the price-cost test.
The draft is open for comments and input from stakeholders by no later than February 14 2025.
Makunga is spokesperson for the Competition Commission of SA
SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Parents not compelled to buy uniforms from selected suppliers
SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Competition regulators secure opportunities for SMEs
SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Commission’s varied work benefits you as a consumer
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos