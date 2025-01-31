The recent arson attack on 51 Putco buses in Mpumalanga is nothing short of economic sabotage. Transport minister Barbara Creecy has rightly described the incident as such, acknowledging the impact it will have not only on the company but on the millions of South Africans who rely on public transport.
Public transport is an essential lifeline for so many, particularly in rural and working-class areas, where it connects people to opportunities and services that they otherwise might not have access to.
While it's good to see that the police have made two arrests so far, it's concerning that this attack happened despite earlier warnings from Putco about threats from taxi associations. This raises serious questions about how effective state intelligence is, and whether there were enough steps taken to stop this violence before it happened.
Creecy said she has instructed her department to call an urgent meeting with the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints), which is tasked with coordinating responses to national security threats, to formulate a response to Monday night's arson attack.
This attack is not just a corporate loss; it is an assault on the rights of ordinary South Africans – particularly commuters in the rural areas of KwaMhlanga and its surrounds, who depend on Putco buses for their daily commute to Gauteng.
The government has a duty to protect its people’s rights, which are guaranteed by our Constitution – like the right to move freely and access essential services. If public transport services continue to be disrupted, it sends a dangerous message that these rights are not being protected.
SOWETAN SAYS | Government must safeguard our public transport
The state must act now, not just to respond to this attack but to prevent future ones, and to show that violence and intimidation will not be tolerated.
The failure to protect these rights poses a real threat to the stability of our democracy.
The government is further obliged to demonstrate to the business community at home and abroad that SA is indeed open for investment and trade. It is unfortunate that only days after President Cyril Ramaphosa assured the world at the World Economic Forum in Davos that SA is open for business, the country finds itself dealing with an attack that directly threatens its business environment.
If the government is serious about its promises on the world stage, it must first ensure the safety of its citizens at home. Public transport must be protected as a vital service for the people.
