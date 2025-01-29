Defence and military veterans minister Angie Motshekga has said that while SA’s military capabilities are stretched, the funds allocated to missions like the one in the DRC are prioritised, “in accordance with the operational situation on the ground”.
However, defence analysts warn that persistent underfunding has severely diminished the SANDF’s capacity to provide necessary airlift, combat aircraft and heavy armour essential for ensuring the safety of soldiers in such dangerous missions. And that it poses a risk to regional stability.
As SA mourns the fallen soldiers, it must also seek ways to honour their sacrifice. Their deaths must not only be seen as a tragic reminder of the risks involved in peacekeeping, but also as a call to action. Its role in the DRC is a cornerstone of its foreign policy, yet it cannot continue at the current pace if the SANDF’s readiness and resources are not prioritised.
To preserve its credibility as a regional peacekeeper, the government must invest in modernising its military and securing the funding necessary to maintain a strong, sustainable presence in conflict zones.
If the gap between SA’s peacekeeping aspirations and its military capabilities continues to widen, the government will need to make some hard choices about its priorities.
SOWETAN SAYS | SA govt must invest in modernising the military
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA
The tragic deaths of South African soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo highlight the dangerous nature of peacekeeping operations in one of Africa’s most unstable regions.
The DRC has long been the focus of international attention due to its mineral wealth, which has fuelled both local and external conflicts. The situation has become more complicated with the presence of the M23 rebel group, allegedly backed by eastern neighbour Rwanda. The country’s denial of support for the M23 has not shielded it from criticism, with both the UN and the US, and most recently SA, condemning its involvement and military assistance to the rebel group.
This condemnation comes on the heels of South African casualties in the DRC and underscores the growing urgency of addressing instability in that country.
The DRC conflict has also brought into sharp focus the broader challenges facing the SANDF in fulfilling its peacekeeping role on the continent and at home. The SA government has admitted to a budget shortfall for the Sadc mission in the DRC – R2.3bn allocated instead of the required R4.2bn.
This underfunding, combined with outdated equipment and a lack of critical assets such as helicopters, severely limits the SANDF’s operational capacity and its ability to protect its soldiers on the ground. Without air mobility – such as the Rooivalk attack helicopters used in past engagements – the safety of soldiers in hostile terrains is significantly compromised.
Nine SANDF members died in DRC at the weekend. This as the M23 rebels allegedly gained considerable advances in the region, placing SA soldiers’ resources under strain. Video: @sinazokos4406
