MALAIKA MAHLATSI | SA is poorer without Mathebula who fought for workers and disadvantaged communities
After beating poverty to become an attorney in 2020, he had litigated six cases and he won five and settled one
Two years ago, on a warm January night, a young man was brutally murdered in Mpumalanga. His name was Selby Mthokozisi Mathebula, and he was only 27 years old when six bullets ripped through his body, cutting short a life that had been lived in service of the most marginalised communities in our country.
I did not know who Mathebula was until his friend and colleague, Bhavna Ramji, wrote a heartfelt post on LinkedIn imploring us to never forget him, to never not know him. The following paragraph in that post tugged at my heartstrings:..
