SOWETAN SAYS | Fire truck shortage recipe for disaster

Private companies have pitched in to battle fires and saved lives across Gauteng’s three metros. Much like they did when local government was failing to fix potholes and maintain traffic lights that caused gridlock, the private sector is seizing the opportunity and filling the gaps where the state is failing.
According to the head of the Gauteng Disaster Management Centre, Tshepo Motlhale, there are still challenges in Joburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni to ensure they have firefighters who are employed in line with SA standards.
The City of Johannesburg has a dire shortage of fire trucks with the metro’s 30 fire stations made to share 15 fire engines to respond to emergencies. The shortage has a direct impact on response times which, depending on where the fire is reported, can exceed the set standards for response to emergencies.
As a result of this shortage of fire engines, the city, which battles between 250-300 fires a month, says it has fire trucks stationed in high-risk areas such as the inner city and fire stations near informal settlements.
In Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, the situation is slightly better with minimum standards being met in ensuring at least each fire station had one fire truck. But there remain problems with response times and staffing according to Motlhale. Furthermore, fire truck servicing and maintenance issues leave the metros stretched in dealing with emergencies.
The lack of capacity and infrastructure to deal with fire emergencies has been around for a long time, especially in Johannesburg. The consequences were felt when tragedies struck like the Usindiso fire where more than 70 people died in a blaze in the inner city.
Slow response due to lack of fire trucks combined with lack of equipment and skills have led to casualties before, including of firefighters. There have been efforts by the City of Joburg in the past four years to procure fire trucks, but this move appears to have been stalled by politics in the metro.
The firefighting capabilities in the city do not keep up with the needs of the booming population. Each year fires claim the lives of people and cause damage to property. For those who can afford it, private fire brigades have become essential to safeguard their properties. For the poor, however, unless firefighting capability is given priority across the three Gauteng metros, there are simply not enough fire trucks or firefighters to respond quickly to emergencies.
SOWETAN SAYS | Fire truck shortage recipe for disaster
Image: Sharon Seretlo
