SOWETAN SAYS | Afghan boycott call by McKenzie hypocritical

The recent call by sport minister Gayton McKenzie for SA to join a sporting boycott against Afghanistan is another indication of why cool heads, and not populism, should be central to sensitive international affairs.
McKenzie’s call was made to our national Proteas side, who will face Afghanistan in the ICC Champions Trophy scheduled in Pakistan next month.
The minister said he was “morally bound” to support a call for a boycott because of the repressive laws of the Taliban, who govern the Afghans.
“It is not for me as sport minister to make the final decision on whether South Africa should honour cricketing fixtures against Afghanistan. If it was my decision, it would not happen,” McKenzie was quoted as saying.
Concerns about abuses in Afghanistan are valid. Reports say the Taliban continues to suppress women and disbanded a women’s cricket team after taking power in 2021.
It is appalling to read that women in that country are still barred from attending school. We empathise with them, especially given the fact that SA as a country has made giant strides in striving for equality throughout our 30-year-old democracy.
But what we won’t agree to, is for populism to take over legitimate human right concerns. McKenzie has, since forming part of the government of national unity, used almost every platform to market himself as a competent minister.
However, there are many occasions where he’s come across as utterly clueless – and his commentary on the Afghan matter is a point in case.
As it is, there are some Afghan cricketers in the country, representing teams in the ongoing SA20, which will conclude with the final on February 8, just before the Champions Trophy commences in Pakistan.
McKenzie did not raise his voice of objection to SA franchises enlisting the services of these players – probably because he was not aware of it. We are inclined to believe that the minister only added his voice to the call for Afghanistan’s boycott after England’s Peter Hain wrote to Cricket SA to support calls for a ban.
SA is a country which has historically supported human rights – and we expect McKenzie to know this. Some South Africans could ask why the minister has, for instance, not called for the expulsion of Israel from the international sporting calendar due to the brutal siege on Gaza.
But they will also be quick to remember that McKenzie has on numerous occasions stated his support for Israel. So, it’s hypocritical of him to now behave as if he cares for Afghan citizens.
We call on the minister to steer clear of populism on matters of national interest.
SOWETAN SAYS | Afghan boycott call by McKenzie hypocritical
Image: Gallo Images
