SOWETAN SAYS | More needs to be done to cement matric success

The class of 2024’s remarkable 87.3% matric pass rate, the highest in SA’s history, is a milestone worth celebrating. This achievement reflects significant progress in the country’s education system, driven by the hard work and dedication of learners, teachers and education authorities.
It signals a positive shift towards improving educational outcomes and offers hope for a brighter future, especially as more students are qualifying for university entry through an increase in bachelor passes. The improvement in the performance of vulnerable learners at no-fee schools also offers cautious optimism, reflecting the early success of reforms aimed at improving the quality of education in SA.
However, despite the progress, we must not allow ourselves to be lulled into a sense of complacency. The differences between the outcomes of public schools, especially no-fee schools and private schools remain a source of concern. For all the headlines about record pass rates, there is a grim reality that too many learners are still being left behind.
Wealthy, suburban schools benefit from modern infrastructure, well-trained teachers and ample resources, while many rural and underfunded schools still face overcrowded classrooms and a lack of basic facilities such as libraries and laboratories. This systemic inequality must be addressed to ensure that all learners have a fair opportunity to succeed.
Another concern is the high dropout rate. Only 60% of learners who began school in 2013 made it to matric, with many facing struggles to keep up even after reaching this stage. This high attrition rate is not just a statistic, it also contributes to SA’s youth unemployment crisis as young people enter the job market without the necessary qualifications or skills to thrive.
The underperformance in critical subjects such as mathematics and science further worsens this issue. The low pass rates in these subjects, and the smaller pool of learners who sit for them, should sound alarm bells for education authorities. With only 47.9% of learners passing mathematics and a slight decline in physical science pass rates compared to the previous year, the country faces a growing skills gap that limits economic potential.
Additionally, the quality of teaching in SA remains inconsistent. The shortage of qualified teachers in maths and science is a significant barrier to improving educational outcomes. Effective teacher training and continuous professional development are essential to raising the quality of education beyond the success of 2024 matric results.
SOWETAN SAYS | More needs to be done to cement matric success
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
The class of 2024’s remarkable 87.3% matric pass rate, the highest in SA’s history, is a milestone worth celebrating. This achievement reflects significant progress in the country’s education system, driven by the hard work and dedication of learners, teachers and education authorities.
It signals a positive shift towards improving educational outcomes and offers hope for a brighter future, especially as more students are qualifying for university entry through an increase in bachelor passes. The improvement in the performance of vulnerable learners at no-fee schools also offers cautious optimism, reflecting the early success of reforms aimed at improving the quality of education in SA.
However, despite the progress, we must not allow ourselves to be lulled into a sense of complacency. The differences between the outcomes of public schools, especially no-fee schools and private schools remain a source of concern. For all the headlines about record pass rates, there is a grim reality that too many learners are still being left behind.
Wealthy, suburban schools benefit from modern infrastructure, well-trained teachers and ample resources, while many rural and underfunded schools still face overcrowded classrooms and a lack of basic facilities such as libraries and laboratories. This systemic inequality must be addressed to ensure that all learners have a fair opportunity to succeed.
Another concern is the high dropout rate. Only 60% of learners who began school in 2013 made it to matric, with many facing struggles to keep up even after reaching this stage. This high attrition rate is not just a statistic, it also contributes to SA’s youth unemployment crisis as young people enter the job market without the necessary qualifications or skills to thrive.
The underperformance in critical subjects such as mathematics and science further worsens this issue. The low pass rates in these subjects, and the smaller pool of learners who sit for them, should sound alarm bells for education authorities. With only 47.9% of learners passing mathematics and a slight decline in physical science pass rates compared to the previous year, the country faces a growing skills gap that limits economic potential.
Additionally, the quality of teaching in SA remains inconsistent. The shortage of qualified teachers in maths and science is a significant barrier to improving educational outcomes. Effective teacher training and continuous professional development are essential to raising the quality of education beyond the success of 2024 matric results.
Thousands of pupils still without schools
Dilapidated, derelict classes await pupils
Love for money decides top matric's future in accounting
Soweto's Mmathapelo aspires to become mining engineer after getting 8 distinctions
Power station school trip shaped my career choice - pupil with 6 distinctions
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos