SOWETAN SAYS | Various options to consider after matric

Today marks a pivotal moment in the lives of thousands of young people across the country following the release of the 2024 matric results last night.
The day also allows our nation to reflect on its progress in keeping up with the globally recognised standards of basic education. The results should indicate whether the desired outcomes of our matriculation programme are being met or not.
Above all, it is the day for the matriculants who sat down for the exams to celebrate their success after all the hard work and sacrifices preparing for the finals. The day also marks the end of a 12-year-long (a little longer for some who repeated classes) school career, which is supposed to prepare them for work careers or further study for academic qualifications. We say congratulations and good luck for whichever path each passed learner chooses.
However, it is a fact of life that some matriculants did not do well, either through poor results or failure. Naturally, it is a sad moment for any learner not to succeed on their exams and we wish such the strength to pick up the pieces and decide a positive way forward.
There are several options to consider. The pupils who received school leaving marks or failed can either sign up for a rewrite programme to improve their marks or consider enrolling in skills training colleges to earn trade certificates which are good enough for employment or to start businesses.
The world of work has changed; being good in a practical skill can make one attractive for employment or consultation contracts where their skills are in demand. It is important, therefore, for young people to recognise and fine-tune their talents and natural skills so that they can be able to make a living out of them later in life.
Suspending studies in favour of looking for employment is also a viable option. Millions of young people all over the world enter the job market straight from high school. Those who find work at the entry levels of the market can work themselves high up to levels of management. It's doable, more so with the help of further study and training over the years.
Overall, there are challenges, these include funding for those seeking further education and in applying for jobs locally and abroad.
To all school-leaving matrics, we say weigh your options carefully, plan and work smart towards achieving on your immediate goals.
Good luck to you all.
SOWETAN SAYS | Various options to consider after matric
Image: Luba Lesolle
