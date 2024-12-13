This was a historic year for SA on many levels.
SOWETAN SAYS | A year filled with triumph and despair
Image: Lefty Shivambu
This was a historic year for SA on many levels.
It marked the milestone of 30 years since the dawn of democracy in 1994. In May, we witnessed a political shift when the ANC lost its majority in government for the first time since 1994 and secured less than 50% of the national votes. This heralded another new era — the country had to be governed a coalition of political parties that formed a government of national unity.
In 2024, we were inspired by the achievement of our sporting teams on the field of play that united our nation in pride and celebration. Our national soccer team Bafana Bafana reached the semifinals of the Africa Cup of Nations — a feat they last achieved more than a decade ago. The Springboks rose to the top of the rugby rankings and won the Castle Lager Rugby Championship on the back of the World Cup triumph the previous year.
In Olympics, Team SA brought home more medals from France than they did in Tokyo with the standout moment for South Africans being the 4x100m relay team of Akani Simbine, Bayanda Walaza, Shaun Maswanganyi and Bradley Nkoana — who won silver in an African record time. We also end this year no longer talking about load shedding, which had become the bane of our lives.
However, it hasn’t all been celebration and cheer. This year, we also reported on the deaths of children from food poisoning. We sought accountability from our government when we asked President Cyril Ramaphosa how much longer this would continue under his watch. This was after more than a dozen children had died from suspected food poisoning in one month.
Our campaign for government intervention was a reminder of the vital role the media plays in advocating for change.
We were at the forefront of telling the stories of crime that made our country unsafe for children and women. More recently we reflected on the crisis of illegal mining that continues to plague many of our communities.
Furthermore, in reflecting on our coverage of stories that mattered to you this year, we tracked the water crisis in Gauteng that has left many residents in Johannesburg without water for days. We reported on the instabilities of the coalition government in the three Gauteng metros which has adversely impacted service delivery as politicians played musical chairs with mayoral chains.
Going into the new year we hope to continue to provide you with impactful news timely. We don’t know what next year will bring, but we remain committed to delivering trustworthy news in a world increasingly plagued by misinformation.
