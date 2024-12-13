OPINION | Strict measures needed to address spaza shop crisis

This is not the first time spaza shop operations have drawn scrutiny. Between 2016 and 2019, Sihle Zikalala, former KwaZulu-Natal MEC for economic development, tourism, and environmental affairs, spearheaded a campaign to address illegal trading and enforce compliance with business regulations. While initially impactful, these efforts were neither sustained nor expanded.
In a small South African township, a grieving mother clutches a photograph of her child — one of 23 young lives tragically cut short by tainted food allegedly purchased from a local spaza shop. This heart-wrenching scene represents more than an isolated tragedy; it reflects a growing crisis.
Across the country, nearly 900 children have fallen ill from food poisoning. These avoidable losses expose glaring failures in regulation and enforcement, demanding urgent attention.
The government’s recent flurry of inspections targeting foreign-owned spaza shops, supermarkets and warehouses appears less like a committed strategy and more like a desperate scramble to manage public outrage. Reactionary campaigns and symbolic crackdowns, while superficially impressive, fail to address the systemic neglect that allowed such dangerous conditions to persist in the first place.
Authorities tout the inspection of more than 200,000 spaza shops and the closure of more than 1,000 as a major victory. Yet, these actions merely scratch the surface. Confiscating expired products and issuing fines might temporarily disrupt harmful practices in shops operated by foreign nationals, but they fail to guarantee lasting safety for consumers. The deeper unresolved issue lies in the lack of sustained regulation and meaningful deterrents.
To truly protect public health, harsher consequences must be enforced for shop owners who knowingly endanger lives. Selling expired or contaminated products should carry criminal repercussions, not just monetary fines or temporary shutdowns. Comprehensive routine inspections — backed by consistent enforcement — are necessary to ensure safety becomes the standard, not an afterthought.
This is not the first time spaza shop operations have drawn scrutiny. Between 2016 and 2019, Sihle Zikalala, former KwaZulu-Natal MEC for economic development, tourism, and environmental affairs, spearheaded a campaign to address illegal trading and enforce compliance with business regulations. While initially impactful, these efforts were neither sustained nor expanded.
Had the government built upon Zikalala’s foundation, today’s crisis might have been mitigated. Instead, we are left with reactionary measures, driven more by political optics than genuine concern for public safety. The dangers posed by unregulated spaza shops mostly run by foreign nationals extend far beyond expired goods.
Politicians, eager for publicity, risk undermining the gravity of the issue by treating it as a fleeting public relations opportunity. In KwaZulu-Natal, we have witnessed premier Thami Ntuli leading a spectacle of police raids on warehouses, followed closely by an entourage of journalists capturing every moment. These raids have uncovered rotten and expired goods destined for spaza shops, posing a grave danger to unsuspecting consumers.
While these actions may appear commendable on the surface, they raise a critical question: Is premier Ntuli genuinely concerned about the welfare of KZN residents?
Addressing such a serious matter demands consistent, systemic intervention — not just camera-ready moments. It remains to be seen whether Ntuli's actions will lead to meaningful reforms to protect consumers or fade into yet another fleeting headline. The government must prioritise rigorous, ongoing enforcement of health and safety standards to prevent such tragedies from recurring.
While the recent clampdown has exposed the scale of the problem, its effectiveness will hinge on whether it evolves into sustained, systemic action. The government must go beyond placating public anger with temporary measures and instead commit to a long-term strategy.
Spaza shops are essential to township economies, offering convenience and livelihoods in underserved areas. However, their economic role cannot come at the expense of public health.
The deaths of children and the illnesses endured by hundreds must serve as a wake-up call for SA’s leadership. These tragedies reveal the cost of years of inaction and negligence. The government must adopt a proactive, accountable stance that prioritises the safety and well-being of its citizens.
- Memela is a multi-award-winning journalist and former government communicator
