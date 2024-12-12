SOWETAN SAYS | We rally behind SA team in CAF matches

Three SA teams partaking in the CAF inter-club competitions have had mixed results thus far, with Mamelodi Sundowns forced to make a coaching change following their slow start.
Orlando Pirates have taken to the CAF Champions League like a duck to water, returning with a win and a draw against CR Belouizdad, of Algeria, and Egyptian giants Al-Ahly. The two results were a statement of intent from Jose Riveiro’s team who suffered the ignominy of being eliminated from the qualifiers by Botswana’s Jwaneng Galaxy last year.
Pirates now seem the real deal, as they fight domestically and on the continent in their bid to go further in the Champions League after last reaching the final in 2013. They lead their group jointly with Ahly on four points, and two more favourable results should see them qualify for the knockout phase.
Sundowns started with two draws – against Stade Malien and AS FAR – and that contributed to the panic we saw from their management this week when they sacked Manqoba Mngqithi and replaced him with Miguel Cardoso.
The decision seems a bit harsh on Mngqithi considering he took over only in July, following the dramatic departure of Rulani Mokwena from Sundowns.
Granted, we agree with the Sundowns management that Mngqithi has not necessarily covered himself in glory, losing the MTN8 in the semifinals to Stellenbosch and the Carling Knockout final to newbies Magesi a couple of weeks ago.
But, is replacing him with Cardoso the best solution? Only time will tell, because as we reported yesterday, Cardoso’s CV is not really impressive. While he did knock Sundowns out of the Champions League with Tunisia’s Esperance last season, he went on to lose the same competition in the final to Ahly.
But more concerning is Cardoso’s job-hopping tendencies. He’s seemingly incapable of staying in the same club for more than a season. Since 2017, the Portuguese has coached no fewer than seven clubs, with his season’s spell at Celta Vigo, of Spain, in 2018/19 proving his longest. Hardly a record that should have persuaded Sundowns to dispense with Mngqithi, who had been at the club for 10 years.
Another SA club in CAF competition, Stellebosch, didn’t have a great start either, losing their opening matches in the Confederation Cup. But their management are more tolerant, fully aware that this is a completely new territory for Stellies.
The three clubs are back flying our flag on match-day three this weekend, and that should provide further clarity as to whether they can conquer the continent. We wish them well.
SowetanLIVE
SOWETAN SAYS | We rally behind SA team in CAF matches
Image: Lefty Shivambu
SowetanLIVE
