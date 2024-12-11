SOWETAN SAYS | Obey road rules, drive safely and arrive alive

As the festive season fast approaches, the urgency to address road safety becomes even more critical. Tragically, as we move into the country’s busiest travel period, daily reports of fatal road accidents are already emerging.
This past Sunday, a crash on the N1 near Kroonstad in the Free State claimed the lives of 10 people when a taxi collided with a truck. Just a day later on the same stretch of road, another serious accident involving a bus, truck and car occurred. Fortunately, the occupant of a three-vehicle collision on the N14 in Centurion yesterday escaped with no serious injury – but as history shows, not everyone will be so lucky, especially where reckless driving is involved.
Speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and distracted driving – often due to phone usage – are major contributors to road crashes. However, safe driving extends beyond the behaviour of the driver. The condition of the vehicle and the driver’s physical state are just as critical. Fatigue, for example, can affect focus and reaction time, making even experienced drivers vulnerable to accidents.
In light of these risks, it is essential that motorists take proactive steps to safeguard themselves and others on the road.
Car insurance plays a crucial role in this, complementing road safety efforts. As we noted in a previous article, it’s important for those with insurance to review their policy status before heading off on holiday trips. For those without insurance, now is the time to consider affordable options, many of which come with the added benefit of roadside assistance – a valuable safety net in emergencies.
Transport minister Barbara Creecy recently shared some sobering statistics, saying that more than 10,154 fatalities had been reported this year, excluding those recorded in December 2024. This highlights the urgency of road safety campaigns such as the festive season initiative which carries the message: “Every Day Without a Road Death."
While the government plays an essential role in improving infrastructure, enforcing visible policing, and implementing other safety measures, better results can be achieved through positive changes in driver behaviour.
As the first wave of long-distance travel begins this Friday, it's a good time to stress the importance of following safety practices: ensure your car is roadworthy, obey the traffic rules and maintain responsible driving conduct.
Travel safely, arrive alive and enjoy the holidays with your loved ones. Your actions behind the wheel can make all the difference.
SOWETAN SAYS | Obey road rules, drive safely and arrive alive
