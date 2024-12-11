Columnists

MALAIKA MAHLATSI | SA-Nigeria trade: Calls for Ramaphosa to resign over simplified visa application is uncalled for

11 December 2024 - 11:00

A week ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa gave opening remarks at the SA-Nigeria binational commission in which he spoke about the simplified visa process for Nigerian nationals.

Ramaphosa indicated that Nigerians would now be eligible to apply for a visa to enter SA without a passport, submitting only a certified copy of the biometrics page of their passport at the point of application. In the same address, he expressed a desire for greater trade between the two countries, stating that he would love to see more Nigerian products on SA shelves...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

December SMAG Cover shoot with Lordkez
12-million litres of water lost daily to illegal use - Joburg Water