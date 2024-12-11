MALAIKA MAHLATSI | SA-Nigeria trade: Calls for Ramaphosa to resign over simplified visa application is uncalled for
A week ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa gave opening remarks at the SA-Nigeria binational commission in which he spoke about the simplified visa process for Nigerian nationals.
Ramaphosa indicated that Nigerians would now be eligible to apply for a visa to enter SA without a passport, submitting only a certified copy of the biometrics page of their passport at the point of application. In the same address, he expressed a desire for greater trade between the two countries, stating that he would love to see more Nigerian products on SA shelves...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.