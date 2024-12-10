SOWETAN SAYS | Let’s do more to fight trafficking of children

The rescue of 14 undocumented children, smuggled into SA in a minibus taxi through the Lebombo border post last Friday, is a stark reminder of the growing crisis of human trafficking, illegal immigration, and the exploitation of vulnerable children.
This latest operation, which added to the alarming tally of 110 rescued children in just over a week, paints a grim picture of the challenges faced by authorities in addressing child trafficking.
Just days earlier, 96 undocumented children were rescued from a disused mine in Stilfontein, North West. These children were believed to have been abandoned after being trafficked into the country.
The troubling reality is that these children are not merely victims of illegal immigration; they are also victims of exploitation, often being subjected to physical and psychological abuse, forced labour, or sexual exploitation. For instance, last month, authorities reported a case in which several children from Zimbabwe were found living under harrowing conditions in a house in Johannesburg. They were discovered after neighbours alerted authorities to their unusual living conditions and lack of schooling.
This surge in cases reflects a disturbing pattern.
According to department of social development spokesperson Lumka Oliphant, nearly 100 new cases of undocumented children are reported each year, many from neighbouring countries like Mozambique, Lesotho, Angola, and the DRC.
In the Lebombo incident, the minibus driver was arrested for aiding and abetting illegal immigration, yet there are still many unanswered questions about the criminal networks behind these operations. How many more children are out there, transported in secret, vulnerable to further abuse and exploitation?
There is no question that the issue of undocumented migrants is a contentious one, with arguments about security, resource allocation, and the pressure on social services. However, we must never lose sight of the human element in this debate – particularly when it comes to children.
As a leader in the region, SA cannot afford to ignore this unfolding crisis. Indeed SA has introduced measures to combat child trafficking, but more sustained efforts and resources are needed to effectively tackle this complex issue, including stronger enforcement and regional co-operation.
Human trafficking does not respect borders, and it’s only through shared intelligence and resources that we can begin to dismantle the networks that exploit children.
The rescue of these children is a small victory in a larger battle, but it is not enough.
It is time for a co-ordinated, comprehensive approach that goes beyond rescuing children from immediate danger and focuses on dismantling the systems that perpetuate this abuse.
We must ensure that no more children fall through the cracks, lost in a system that should be protecting them, not allowing them to be exploited for profit.
SOWETAN SAYS | Let’s do more to fight trafficking of children
Image: 123RF
The rescue of 14 undocumented children, smuggled into SA in a minibus taxi through the Lebombo border post last Friday, is a stark reminder of the growing crisis of human trafficking, illegal immigration, and the exploitation of vulnerable children.
This latest operation, which added to the alarming tally of 110 rescued children in just over a week, paints a grim picture of the challenges faced by authorities in addressing child trafficking.
Just days earlier, 96 undocumented children were rescued from a disused mine in Stilfontein, North West. These children were believed to have been abandoned after being trafficked into the country.
The troubling reality is that these children are not merely victims of illegal immigration; they are also victims of exploitation, often being subjected to physical and psychological abuse, forced labour, or sexual exploitation. For instance, last month, authorities reported a case in which several children from Zimbabwe were found living under harrowing conditions in a house in Johannesburg. They were discovered after neighbours alerted authorities to their unusual living conditions and lack of schooling.
This surge in cases reflects a disturbing pattern.
According to department of social development spokesperson Lumka Oliphant, nearly 100 new cases of undocumented children are reported each year, many from neighbouring countries like Mozambique, Lesotho, Angola, and the DRC.
In the Lebombo incident, the minibus driver was arrested for aiding and abetting illegal immigration, yet there are still many unanswered questions about the criminal networks behind these operations. How many more children are out there, transported in secret, vulnerable to further abuse and exploitation?
There is no question that the issue of undocumented migrants is a contentious one, with arguments about security, resource allocation, and the pressure on social services. However, we must never lose sight of the human element in this debate – particularly when it comes to children.
As a leader in the region, SA cannot afford to ignore this unfolding crisis. Indeed SA has introduced measures to combat child trafficking, but more sustained efforts and resources are needed to effectively tackle this complex issue, including stronger enforcement and regional co-operation.
Human trafficking does not respect borders, and it’s only through shared intelligence and resources that we can begin to dismantle the networks that exploit children.
The rescue of these children is a small victory in a larger battle, but it is not enough.
It is time for a co-ordinated, comprehensive approach that goes beyond rescuing children from immediate danger and focuses on dismantling the systems that perpetuate this abuse.
We must ensure that no more children fall through the cracks, lost in a system that should be protecting them, not allowing them to be exploited for profit.
Judgment in human trafficking case set for next year
I can't sleep, I can't eat – father of missing boy
Kidnapping, human trafficking case of missing Joslin Smith heads to high court in Cape Town
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos