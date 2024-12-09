SOWETAN SAYS | Throw the book at rogue cops

Last week, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) issued notices of suspension to its officers for bringing the department into disrepute.
The officers were filmed disgracefully partying at a dam and drinking alcohol inside a marked JMPD vehicle. In the footage, a group is seen dancing and singing to music in the background, while some are seen drinking from cooler boxes spread around them.
The video of the incident went viral on social media, prompting the action taken against the officers.
Joburg MMC for public safety Mgcini Tshwaku described the video as alarming, adding that it raised concerns about the misuse of state resources and the violation of public trust.
“The behaviour displayed in this footage is not only unacceptable but also a betrayal of the values we uphold,” Tshwaku said.
“This administration is dedicated to rooting out misconduct and protecting the dignity of our law enforcement agencies. We will ensure justice is served and take steps to prevent future incidents.”
Cases of law enforcement officers being caught on the wrong side of the law are fast becoming a norm. With the festive season upon us we will be flooded with such stories of cops being exposed for wrongdoing like taking bribes from motorists and/or corruption.
These incidents serve to soil the image of our law enforcement that is expected to be exemplary. These cases of misconduct by police officers are sickening considering that the public expect law enforcers to be custodians of the law and to always uphold it.
We must therefore ask what is driving our officers to behave in a way that undermines the very same laws they are meant to enforce with the public. The answer to this question might be complex, but in the case of the JMPD officers it is clearly a matter of ill-discipline.
The police chiefs tasked with the investigation and dealing with the cops’ misconduct must be decisive and send a strong message that such behaviour will not be tolerated.
How these officers using a marked JMPD vehicle saw nothing wrong with drinking alcohol in public baffles the mind.
It raises questions about their training which ought to have instilled in them discipline and knowledge about protecting the integrity of the metro police department.
They are clearly not fit to maintain the standards expected of those wearing the uniform and badge of law enforcement.
We call on JMPD to throw the book at these rogues to send a strong message to would-be offenders.
SOWETAN SAYS | Throw the book at rogue cops
