SOWETAN SAYS | Spazas' 21 days deadline unrealistic

The registration of spaza shops as part of interventions by the government over food poisoning crisis is important in ensuring business compliance with the law.
But the process, which began last month after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a raft of measures in response to the food-borne illnesses, has left some shop owners frustrated. Today we reported on the experiences of some township shop owners whose livelihood is at risk as the deadline for registration approaches. The small business owners who spoke to us are frustrated and anxious because some of the requirements for registration are quite stringent and time is running out.
Take for example the need for every owner who had not previously registered their business with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission to do so. According to the commission, due to high volumes of applications for name reservation and new company registration, the turnaround time has increased, causing delays in processing.
While the commission says it has increased capacity to meet the demand, this is just one of the many red tape issues causing panic among shop owners. In some municipalities, getting approvals for building plans and occupancy certificates is a time-consuming exercise. What all these points to is how unrealistic the 21 days deadline may be.
A caring government is one that listens to its citizens and in this case the shop owners ought not to be punished but supported and encouraged to comply with the law. The rationale behind formalising this sector of business is not well understood, especially in the face of the current challenges of children dying from suspected food poisoning. But these township business owners are at the end of the value chain of the food supply by virtue of selling directly to the consumers.
This is why we are calling for the government to hear the cries of these small business owners who are willing to comply with regulatory requirements but are frustrated by red tape. The other reality we cannot escape is that resources and lack of information may hamper others from meeting the deadline set. The thought of seeing small family-owned township businesses close because of failure to adhere to the 21-day deadline is hard to contemplate in a country with high levels of unemployment.
These businesses need government support now more than ever to fight poverty and inequality. Our government should make it easier for small township traders to survive, thrive and create jobs while protecting children from exposure to toxic substances.
SOWETAN SAYS | Spazas' 21 days deadline unrealistic
