OPINION | Joburg Aids Council shows govt's commitment to fight HIV

We, as the Gauteng department of health, understand the urgency and importance of tackling HIV and Aids head-on. Therefore, the establishment of the Johannesburg Aids Council is a positive demonstration of our commitment as a government to address this devastating disease.
I applaud everyone who was involved in bringing this initiative to life.
The Aids council will serve as a symbol of hope and progress. It will lead the city towards a healthier future, where HIV and Aids is no longer a major threat. The aim is to offer immense support and guidance to those in need. Our ambition and bold vision for SA is to live in an HIV and Aids-free generation by 2030.
It will be a platform for collaboration, innovation, and community-driven action. As the Gauteng department of health, we acknowledge that combating HIV and Aids will require a holistic approach.
A wide range of initiatives have already been implemented to address and improve the various challenges surrounding the chronic health condition.
This includes launching educational campaigns and being at the forefront of the fight against the stigma surrounding HIV, which has had devastating consequences such as social exclusion, lack of support, and, other times, denial of medical services. Our goal is to empower and encourage individuals to be proactive by seeking testing and treatment without fear.
According to the Stats SA's Mid-year 2024 population results, an estimated 12.7% of South Africans are living with HIV. We, in line with efforts by the national government, are focused on not only meeting the 90-90-90 targets by 2030 but also improving access to the relevant treatment and care.
The goal of the 90-90-90 targets is to guarantee that 90% of people living with HIV are diagnosed, 90% are receiving treatment, and 90% achieve viral suppression. To achieve this and more, we have strengthened our partnerships with civil society organisations to provide community-based services and have been intentional about raising public awareness through educational campaigns.
The department is dedicated to providing communities with easy access to preventative medication like PrEP and condoms as well as training healthcare professionals and driving community outreach to reduce the stigma around it.
Our aim is to reduce infection rates, make care accessible to everyone, particularly the most vulnerable, and ensure timely treatment.
World Aids Day on Sunday, December 1, served as an important reminder of the tough but worthy journey ahead. So much progress has been made, and even more will be accomplished for as long as we remain focused on tackling the root causes of the epidemic and creating an inclusive society that is more informed.
We support everyone who continues to take charge of their lives and pay tribute to those we have lost to the disease. As we move forward and form a society that fosters healthier, more informed people, no one, regardless of their circumstances and background, should be left behind.
Furthermore, we have placed significant emphasis on prevention in addition to treatment. In doing so, preventative measures along with the promotion of healthy lifestyles and literacy will play a hand in drastically lowering HIV and Aids rates. This strategy will benefit a larger part of the population and produce a healthier outcome.
Health is a human right that should be accessible to everyone regardless of their socio-economic status. This means individuals should be able to receive treatment and care services when they need it.
The formation of organisations such as the Johannesburg Aids Council will be central in making sure that these goals are achieved and will hold us accountable as we work towards a brighter future.
World Aids Day serves to encourage people to reflect on the importance of health and life. It also provides a renewed commitment to ending the epidemic, which has claimed millions of lives, and a moment to remember those we lost over the years.
The launch of the council is a powerful symbol of collective resolution to create a unified approach, make a difference, and play a crucial role in uniting local government, health professionals, civil society organisations, and community members in our shared mission to combat HIV/Aids in Johannesburg.
This council will provide the framework for ensuring that all parts of the community are engaged and supported in tackling the epidemic. By establishing a central body that focuses on HIV prevention, treatment, and support services, we will create a sustainable and inclusive approach to addressing the epidemic.
The task ahead will be long and hard, but we will work tirelessly to oversee that an HIV/Aids-free generation becomes a reality by 2030.
We shall continue to honour those who have come before us and remain compassionate to everyone living with HIV and Aids. The fight will not stop until we live in a world where HIV is no longer a threat to public health.
- Nkomo-Ralehoko is Gauteng MEC for health and wellness
OPINION | Joburg Aids Council shows govt's commitment to fight HIV
Our ambition, bold vision for SA is to live in an HIV/Aids-free generation by 2030
We, as the Gauteng department of health, understand the urgency and importance of tackling HIV and Aids head-on. Therefore, the establishment of the Johannesburg Aids Council is a positive demonstration of our commitment as a government to address this devastating disease.
I applaud everyone who was involved in bringing this initiative to life.
The Aids council will serve as a symbol of hope and progress. It will lead the city towards a healthier future, where HIV and Aids is no longer a major threat. The aim is to offer immense support and guidance to those in need. Our ambition and bold vision for SA is to live in an HIV and Aids-free generation by 2030.
It will be a platform for collaboration, innovation, and community-driven action. As the Gauteng department of health, we acknowledge that combating HIV and Aids will require a holistic approach.
A wide range of initiatives have already been implemented to address and improve the various challenges surrounding the chronic health condition.
This includes launching educational campaigns and being at the forefront of the fight against the stigma surrounding HIV, which has had devastating consequences such as social exclusion, lack of support, and, other times, denial of medical services. Our goal is to empower and encourage individuals to be proactive by seeking testing and treatment without fear.
According to the Stats SA's Mid-year 2024 population results, an estimated 12.7% of South Africans are living with HIV. We, in line with efforts by the national government, are focused on not only meeting the 90-90-90 targets by 2030 but also improving access to the relevant treatment and care.
The goal of the 90-90-90 targets is to guarantee that 90% of people living with HIV are diagnosed, 90% are receiving treatment, and 90% achieve viral suppression. To achieve this and more, we have strengthened our partnerships with civil society organisations to provide community-based services and have been intentional about raising public awareness through educational campaigns.
The department is dedicated to providing communities with easy access to preventative medication like PrEP and condoms as well as training healthcare professionals and driving community outreach to reduce the stigma around it.
Our aim is to reduce infection rates, make care accessible to everyone, particularly the most vulnerable, and ensure timely treatment.
World Aids Day on Sunday, December 1, served as an important reminder of the tough but worthy journey ahead. So much progress has been made, and even more will be accomplished for as long as we remain focused on tackling the root causes of the epidemic and creating an inclusive society that is more informed.
We support everyone who continues to take charge of their lives and pay tribute to those we have lost to the disease. As we move forward and form a society that fosters healthier, more informed people, no one, regardless of their circumstances and background, should be left behind.
Furthermore, we have placed significant emphasis on prevention in addition to treatment. In doing so, preventative measures along with the promotion of healthy lifestyles and literacy will play a hand in drastically lowering HIV and Aids rates. This strategy will benefit a larger part of the population and produce a healthier outcome.
Health is a human right that should be accessible to everyone regardless of their socio-economic status. This means individuals should be able to receive treatment and care services when they need it.
The formation of organisations such as the Johannesburg Aids Council will be central in making sure that these goals are achieved and will hold us accountable as we work towards a brighter future.
World Aids Day serves to encourage people to reflect on the importance of health and life. It also provides a renewed commitment to ending the epidemic, which has claimed millions of lives, and a moment to remember those we lost over the years.
The launch of the council is a powerful symbol of collective resolution to create a unified approach, make a difference, and play a crucial role in uniting local government, health professionals, civil society organisations, and community members in our shared mission to combat HIV/Aids in Johannesburg.
This council will provide the framework for ensuring that all parts of the community are engaged and supported in tackling the epidemic. By establishing a central body that focuses on HIV prevention, treatment, and support services, we will create a sustainable and inclusive approach to addressing the epidemic.
The task ahead will be long and hard, but we will work tirelessly to oversee that an HIV/Aids-free generation becomes a reality by 2030.
We shall continue to honour those who have come before us and remain compassionate to everyone living with HIV and Aids. The fight will not stop until we live in a world where HIV is no longer a threat to public health.
OPINION | Gauteng plans to fast-track improvement of healthcare services
Man who robbed Gauteng paramedics sentenced to 15 years in jail
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos